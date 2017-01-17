5 UFC fighters who can replace Brock Lesnar as Paul Heyman's Beast

Brock Lesnar's WWE tenure can't last forever, and upon his departure, Paul Heyman should look towards these five UFC stars as replacements.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle

Lesnar and Heyman have been unstoppable since returning in 2012

In terms of crossover stars, there aren't many if any bigger than Brock Lesnar. The Beast Incarnate has conquered both the UFC and WWE for years now, switching back and forth whilst still managing to maintain the highest level of quality. Hell, even a bout of diverticulitis didn't slow the guy down.

But all good things do eventually come to an end, and there's going to come a day when Brock decides that enough is enough and he'll call time on his second tenure in professional wrestling.

Whether people will see it as a success or not is a debate for a different day, as we are going to be questioning something a little more important than that. What we want to talk about is who could be the next Beast for Paul Heyman to manage in the WWE.

Now whilst there are a lot of contenders within the company itself, for something this big we should be looking outside of the squared circle - towards the Octagon.

With Brock's most dominant period in sports entertainment coming off the back of his run as an MMA fighter, it seems only logical to consider that the UFC would be the best place to look for his replacement.

So with that being said, let's take a trip into the depths of mixed martial arts and see which five UFC fighters could replace Brock Lesnar as Paul Heyman's Beast.

#1 Daniel Cormier

Cormier’s diversity and range of skills is neverending

In terms of character, Daniel Cormier has more than everyone on this list combined. The UFC's Light Heavyweight Champion knows how to sell fights and if that wasn't enough, his ability inside the Octagon is almost flawless.

The former amateur wrestler has a similar background to Brock and is a known fan of the business, so it makes sense.

Determining whether or not he has the right look for Vince, however, is a different matter entirely. In order for DC to succeed inside of a WWE ring, McMahon and friends would have to book him in a way that allows the WWE Universe to see how he can pick his opponents apart.

Brock is great, but Cormier is a different sort of animal.

That's not to say one is better than the other, but Cormier would be able to get under the skin of the audience with ease and that in itself is a great sign. When you piece together that he has all the skills necessary to thrive in an entertainment based setting, it really is a no-brainer. Mr Heyman, meet Mr Cormier.

Onto another man who's look may initially throw some higher-ups off.