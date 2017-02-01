10 Interesting items you can purchase on WWE Shop

Check out some of the most unique WWE products you'll find anywhere!

@jaydeeLR by J. Carpenter Top 5 / Top 10 01 Feb 2017, 14:02 IST

There's something here for everyone!

This particular article is going to be a bit different from the ones I normally write. While I was waiting for NXT Takeover to begin, I decided to glance over a few of the countless items that you and I can purchase right now, at the WWE Shop.

What I discovered, was a virtual smorgasbord, full of everything from replica title belts to baby bibs! There is literally something for everyone, including your dog. Legit.

While scouring the site, I started writing down the items that I thought were the most interesting, whether it be because of the price, the design, or maybe the rarity of the item. After I was finished with my list, I had written down over 50 different items.

However, I decided purge that list, so to speak, narrowing the list down to the following ten items that I thought were pretty cool! Hopefully, you will too! Let's take a look at what I've found.

#1 WWE Collectable Pez Dispensers

This is a good gift for hard to please fans.

We are starting our list off with a very interesting item. In fact, I was surprised to see something like this, actually available on the WWE Shop site. It just goes to show you that there is a wide variety of products available.

If you buy this particular item, it comes with three collectable Pez candy dispensers, along with the candy as well. As you can tell, it comes in a pretty cool box too! The three dispensers come in the likenesses of The Rock, John Cena and The Undertaker.