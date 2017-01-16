5 Former female wrestlers who would suit the New Era

From old school to recent years, there are a number of women who would be great in the New Era.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jan 2017, 20:10 IST

Trish Stratus dominated the division back in her day

The history of women's wrestling is certainly an interesting one, with many different eras and styles forming what we know today as the women's revolution. There have been some good times and more dark times, but as we enter 2017 it's clear that the female contingent is here to stay.

Why? Because they made the machine listen. The force of the movement down in NXT among the female wrestlers became so strong that WWE couldn't ignore it anymore. It was like a beautiful disease that spread like wildfire throughout the company, and there's absolutely nothing that could've stopped it.

So with such a boom period in the last few years and an even brighter future ahead, the real question is what's next. We've seen the likes of the Four Horsewomen dominate their respective divisions since the brand split, but perhaps it's time for a change of pace. Maybe, just maybe, they should consider bringing in some old school talent.

Now going back to the past isn't a popular option among some fans, but in terms of getting other Superstars over, it can definitely work. The viability of these options isn't of relevance because at the end of the day these are the five former female wrestlers that would definitely suit the New Era.

#5 Alundra Blayze

Alundra Blayze’s impact was felt for years

It's a really old school selection here, but the WWE Hall of Famer was by far the best of her generation. Blayze is well known as Madusa too, and in terms of in ring talent, she carried the women's division for a long time in both WWE and WCW. Whilst controversy has certainly followed her throughout her career, that doesn't detract from her natural abilities.

You could insert either Blayze or Madusa, whichever character fits best, into a storyline on Raw and it would work. In her prime, the woman could stand toe to toe with the best of them and a prospective feud against someone like Charlotte would make for some great television.

It doesn't take a genius to figure out that the styles have changed as years have gone by, but Alundra was definitely ahead of her time. In terms of what she could do with her overall character, she'd be really effective either in a babyface or a heel role. Diversity is important, and that's certainly something that this former Women's Champion has.

Onto another hard hitting female wrestler of the past.