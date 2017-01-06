5 Main event matches that should have happened in 2016 but didn't

Some matches that didn't happen in 2016.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jan 2017, 14:08 IST

Cena vs. Nakamura is bound to be an instant classic

WWE saw a huge influx of talent in 2016. A handful of talented names from the independent circuit were signed up by the company and similarly, a list of names that were already in the company went on to make headlines for all the good reasons.

As we wrestling fans have this habit of matchmaking and playing with permutations, this talent intake and some other factors made us come up with some excellent main event matches that WWE could have booked.

Though a lot of such possibilities did happen, there are certain matches that didn’t materialise. In this list, we are going to take a look at them.

Honourable Mention: Ronda Rousey vs. Stephanie McMahon

The mainstream match

This is not exactly a match that could main event one of the 'big four' shows. But Stephanie McMahon vs. Ronda Rousey would've been apt to headline any of the second level pay-per-views. The possibility stemmed from Rousey's appearance at WrestleMania back in 2015 and we all wanted her to step into the ring in 2016 and face Stephanie.

But the loss against Holly Holm proved to be too much for Rousey to handle and she had a complete media blackout after.

This also dashed WWE's hopes of having such a cross over match but we cannot completely rule out the possibility of this happening in 2017.

#5 Shinsuke Nakamura vs. John Cena

A high profile showdown

Shinsuke Nakamura vs. John Cena is one of those matches that should happen at one point or the other. There were rumours about Nakamura and Cena facing off against each other at a live event but it didn’t happen.

Nakamura being in NXT and Cena being on the main roster was the biggest hurdle, but it was cleared out by the live event platform.

Considering that Cena had a lighter schedule throughout the year, it’s understandable why this match did not happen. But with WWE aggressively exploring international markets, Nakamura vs. Cena would’ve been a great move for WWE in terms of business. It would’ve also made the fans happy.