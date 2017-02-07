Best and Worst of Raw: 6th February 2017

Raw was a decently good show this week, but not without its share of weaker moments.

by Riju Dasgupta

Samoa Joe made his mark, in only his second Raw show

Portland, Oregon was witness to quite an entertaining show from WWE this week. Not only did they get two title matches, they also got to see Samoa Joe’s main roster debut and the return of the icon – Bill Goldberg, for the first time since his appearance at the 2017 Royal Rumble.

The crowd was loud and kept us hooked throughout with their energy. In turn, WWE tried their best and although they fell short a few times over the course of three hours, it was still a better show than the usual fare.

Let’s move to this week's countdown of the Best and Worst of Monday Night RAW!

#1 Best: Goldberg put himself on the list!

Goldberg and Jericho renewed their age-old rivalry

Owens and Jericho have been feuding with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins seemingly since the beginning of time. This week, thankfully, there was a change in their program as they teased wrestling each other at Wrestlemania.

They were eventually interrupted by the return of Goldberg, who got a deafening reaction that nobody on the current roster gets. When Jericho toyed with the idea of putting Goldberg on the list, Goldberg ended up putting himself in.

Goldberg just comes across as a total bad-ass who is way tougher than the rest of the talent in the present WWE roster. Now that he’s not bleeding from the head and giving himself concussions, Goldberg can really help the company significantly boost ratings.

The good news is that we have two booked matches featuring Goldberg in the near future - Kevin Owens for the Universal Championship at Fastlane and Brock Lesnar, presumably also for the title, at Wrestlemania.

Moving on!