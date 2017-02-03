Book to the Future - WWE Fastlane

With just over a month until WWE 'Fastlane', here's an early prediction of how the match card will shape up...

Fastlane is set to take place on March 5th

Welcome to the first of a new series I am starting called ‘Book to the Future’, where I take the most recent WWE pay-per-view, look at its possible aftermath and try to predict the match card for the next one.

Obviously, the last pay-per-view that WWE presented was the always news-worthy Royal Rumble, the kick-off on the road to WrestleMania. Although this was a dual-brand show, I will only be focusing on Raw’s ‘Fastlane’ pay-per-view, since SmackDown have already announced the majority of their Elimination Chamber match card.

After the chaotic Royal Rumble match, that had numerous feuds being teased, there are several directions that the WWE could take coming off the first pay-per-view of the year. Add to that, the recent Seth Rollins injury which will no doubt change plans for WrestleMania, and the path to WWE’s ‘Fastlane’ is one of the most unpredictable in recent memory.

Nevertheless, here’s how I think, or in some cases hope, the March 5th show will shape up…

#1 WWE Raw Tag Team Championship: Gallows & Anderson (C) vs. Enzo & Cass vs The New Day

The direction of Raw’s tag team division is probably the hardest to predict at the moment, with questions over Cesaro and Sheamus’ future as a tag team and Raw lacking a top babyface team to challenge Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, there is not a clear path for new challengers to take to earn a tag team title shot.

Presuming that Cesaro and Sheamus do indeed implode before we get to ‘Fastlane’, Gallows & Anderson will need new opponents and The New Day and Enzo & Cass seem like the only viable options on the current Raw roster. So why not throw them both into the mix?

With Anderson & Gallows being the heels in this feud, and Enzo & Cass obviously being the faces, I’d love to see the New Day once again play a ’tweener’ role and perhaps eventually turn full heel by attacking Enzo & Cass.

Like I said, this one is hard to call and things could change dramatically in the Raw tag team division between now and March 5th, but in its current climate, I think this is the best way to go and it would also give the New Day a much-needed change from their current gimmick.