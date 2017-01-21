WWE News: Chris Jericho helps Louisville girl ask her boyfriend out to prom

Chris Jericho helped the teenager ask her boyfriend out to prom, via an Instagram video.

Fans love Chris Jericho, and for good reason!

What’s the story?

A teenage girl by the name of Sunny (Real name Sommer) reached out to WWE Wrestler and current United States champion Chris Jericho on Twitter and asked him for his help with convincing her boyfriend Jacob to go out to prom with her.

In case you didn’t know

A promenade dance (abbreviated as prom) is an event that is held at the end of the high-school year. The practice is popular in the United States schools and consists of students getting together and going to the event to celebrate the end of their academic year.

The heart of the matter

One of the most successful Canadian wrestlers, Chris Jericho, like many others in the business, is quite active on Twitter and regularly interacts with fans over the medium. Jericho has also in the past used Twitter to engage in feuds with fellow wrestlers, with Rusev being his recent target.

Jericho has several followers of all ages on the social network and one of such followers is the 18-year-old Sommer from Louisville, Kentucky. Sommer sent out a tweet to Chris Jericho asking for his help with asking her boyfriend (who apparently happens to be a huge Jericho fan) Jacob out to prom.

@IAmJericho Ik you probably won't see this but, I wanted to ask my bf to prom and was wondering if u could help bc he's a big fan of yours — Sunny (@LucidLily) January 17, 2017

Chris Jericho responded with the following message, asking Sommer how he could help:

What can I do? https://t.co/peVixBOS22 — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 17, 2017

To this, Sommer was quick to respond by asking him to “hold a sign or something”, so that Jacob could be persuaded to go out with her. She also suggested a video.

@IAmJericho if you could maybe hold up a sign or something I didn't think too far ahead bc I didn't think you'd answer lol — Sunny (@LucidLily) January 17, 2017

@IAmJericho I was thinking maybe you could make a video that helps me ask and Idk says hi to him (he fangirls lol) — Sunny (@LucidLily) January 17, 2017

Chris Jericho acknowledged Sommer’s request by uploading the following video to Instagram, where he can be seen playfully threatening Jacob that he’d be put on the list if he didn’t say yes to Sommer.

Hey Jacob....Sommer wants u to go to the prom with her! #whatsyouranswer #dontbeastupididiot #sayyes A video posted by Chris Jericho (@chrisjerichofozzy) on Jan 19, 2017 at 12:21pm PST

It appears that Jericho’s efforts bore fruit, as Sommer confirmed on Twitter that Jacob had indeed said yes to her:

What’s next?

While Sommer will definitely be going to prom with Jacob, Chris Jericho has other matters that require his immediate attention. He recently defeated Roman Reigns to win the United States championship for the first time in his career.

Chris Jericho’s best friend Kevin Owens is slated to face off against Roman Reigns at the Royal Rumble where he will be defending his Universal Championship title.

Due to Jericho having a history of helping Kevin Owens retain his title by interfering, Raw General Manager Mick Foley added a stipulation to the match which would see Jericho being suspended above the ring in a shark cage during the match, thereby limiting his chances of interfering in the match.

Chris Jericho might very well be an entrant in the Royal Rumble match itself, as well.

Sportskeeda’s take

A Superstar like Chris Jericho helping a random fan out the way he did is nothing short of adorable.

Despite playing a heel character on television, this act was as “face” as Jericho could have possibly been, with him helping persuade the teenage girl’s boyfriend to go out with her.

Small gestures towards fans such as these certainly go a long way as they end up making the fans feel more connected to their favourite Superstars. We laud Chris Jericho for taking out the time for doing the same!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com