WWE News: Paul Heyman and JBL want Shinsuke Nakamura to debut at the Royal Rumble

Paul Heyman and JBL want the The King of Strong Style to add to the Royal Rumble extravaganza.

by Prityush Haldar News 08 Jan 2017, 12:30 IST

JBL and Paul Heyman responded to the queries of the WWE Universe on the show

What’s the story?

On the premier episode of Bring it to the Table, Paul Heyman and JBL answered some questions from the WWE Universe. They discussed Conor McGregor, Bella Twins, The Royal Rumble match and Hulk Hogan on the show hosted by Peter Rosenberg.

Both JBL and Paul Heyman spoke about NXT call-ups for the Royal Rumble match. The two legends were quick to respond that Shinsuke Nakamura should enter the Royal Rumble.

They praised ‘the King of Strong Style’ and said that he could be one of the surprise entrants in the match.

In case you didn’t know...

Bring it to the Table is a new show on the WWE Network immediately following Monday Night RAW where host Peter Rosenberg brings into focus the questions and concerns of the WWE Universe.

The panel consists of WWE legends Paul Heyman and John ‘Bradshaw’ Layfield.

The heart of the matter

JBL said that Nakamura was an amalgamation of the The Great Muta, Masahiro Chono and Jeff Hardy. JBL also pointed out that Nakamura had an innate ability to be a top star in the WWE and he had shown traits of becoming a main event star right from his debut in Dallas.

Also read: 5 reasons why Shinsuke Nakamura should win the Royal Rumble

Heyman said that he wanted to see the likes of Shinsuke Nakamura and Samoa Joe in the Royal Rumble match.

However, he pointed out that he did not want them to be surprise entrants and that he would rather have the WWE promote their participation in the grand event.

What’s next?

There is an excellent probability that Samoa Joe could enter the Royal Rumble match. He lost his match against Nakamura for the NXT Championship at a live event in Australia recently.

Joe has done it all in NXT and is a two-time NXT champion. This could very well be the time that he graduates into the main roster.

Nakamura, on the other hand, is still the NXT Champion but that could very well change when he faces Bobby Roode for the NXT Championship at NXT TakeOver: San Antonio. If Roode can capture the title from Nakamura, then the King of Strong Style might debut in the Royal Rumble the following night.

Sportskeeda's Take

Last year, AJ Styles made his debut at the Royal Rumble, and there has been no looking back since then for the Phenomenal One. There is no doubt that either Joe or Nakamura could replicate AJ’s success this year.

However, will they enter the Royal Rumble? Only time will tell.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com