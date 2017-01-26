NXT (01/25/17): 5 Points to Note

NXT builds up perfectly to San Antonio, with a power packed show.

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 26 Jan 2017, 19:02 IST

This week belonged to the women of NXT

In a few days from now, the world will tune in to watch one of the most unpredictable Royal Rumble matches in the history of sports entertainment. However, the more hardcore wrestling fans are far more excited about NXT Takeover: San Antonio, which happens a day prior to the Rumble and boasts a card that is just as exciting as the pay-per-view event.

While Raw and Smackdown have been pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to building the Royal Rumble over the past few weeks, we are happy to report that the prelude to Takeover: San Antonio has been exemplary.

Even a show that did not feature either NXT Champion Shinsuke Nakamura or the number 1 contender Bobby Roode, got us excited for what’s going to transpire in San Antonio. Without further ado, here are five important points from this week's episode.

#5 The women showed us just how it's done

The show ended with Nikki Cross taking flight and she was serenaded with ‘NXT’ chants

Many had speculated that Ember Moon would be the one to eventually take on Asuka for the NXT Women's Championship. Turns out that’s it’s going to be a fatal four way between Billie Kay, Peyton Royce and Nikki Cross.

We wondered how Cross would fare on such a massive stage, considering we haven’t seen much of her. Well, worry no more because Cross is quite spectacular.

William Regal announced that the four women involved in the Fatal Four Way would be having a faceoff, but it wouldn’t come to blows. Yeah, right. As one would expect, Royce and Kay teamed up to take on Asuka and the crazy Nikki Cross.

The latter cleared the ring and the two even fought off security guards who had come to take them away. Asuka decked Cross with a spin kick, but Cross would have her revenge as she jumped off the top rope on some security guards.

While Kay and Royce stood tall at the end, the two of them looked petrified. This is awesome! The women have stepped up and they’re kicking butt.