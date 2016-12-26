Possible WWE Headlines that could shock the world in 2017

Will Cena channel his inner bad guy in 2017?

We are down to just a few days remaining in the year that was 2016. It's certainly been an interesting year, one full of ups, downs, twists and turns. We've witnessed heartbreaking injuries which sidelined some of the top superstars in the WWE, we've also celebrated the signing of huge stars such as Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles.

All in all, 2016 should be considered a year of success, in my humble opinion. It hasn't been perfect, not by a long shot, but it's certainly been a year in which we've been privy to our fair share of pleasant surprises and considering how bad things could have been, I'll take it.

Now on to the next chapter and all of the exciting possibilities that the New Year can offer. Who will the company sign in 2017? Who will be wished well in their respective future endeavours? Will the brand-split sustain throughout 2017? Who will retire?... The possibilities are endless.

That's why in today's article, I decided to have a little harmless fun and play the role of your Sportskeeda fortune teller. I've come up with the following 10 potential headlines that we, the WWE Universe could be reading as reality in 2017.

#10 Cena ties Flair

2017 will finally be the year for Cena to tie Flair

This one isn't all that much of a shocker to many. But, it's a pretty significant milestone that once seemed impossible to obtain. However, there's very little doubt in most people's mind that Cena will indeed capture that elusive 16th Championship reign.

Some love him, while others love to hate him, but everyone with a pulse must respect what he's done throughout his career, both in and out of the ring.

Also read: WWE Rumours: Possible feuds for SmackDown Live going into 2017 revealed

Cena is a consummate professional and a tremendous ambassador for the WWE brand. John Cena catches a lot of flak from the fans, but at the end of the day, Cena is a portrait of everything that is right in the world of professional wrestling.