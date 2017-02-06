SK WWE Power Rankings: February 6th 2017

Power Rankings for this week.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 06 Feb 2017, 13:02 IST

Best booked champion

The 2017 edition of Royal Rumble is in the books and it produced some surprising outcomes. The win of Randy Orton itself was the major talking point that came out of the pay-per-view.

Randy was not a name that most of the fans had in their possible winners’ list and this made the win interesting. There were some twists and subplots throughout the Rumble match as well.

WWE then followed up the pay-per-view with two exciting shows and it would be safe to say that the road to WrestleMania has finally begun. The Power Rankings saw some major shifts due to what happened at the Royal Rumble and here is a look at how they shaped up after this week’s WWE programming.

#10 Samoa Joe (NR)

Joe made his main roster debut

The main roster call up of Samoa Joe finally happened this week on Monday Night Raw.

Joe came in as a backup for Triple H and the introduction proved to be an effective one. While Joe being called up against Rollins takes out the possibility of a Triple H vs. Seth Rollins match, it does give the fans a new path to travel in.

Joe being the muscle for Triple H and Stephanie McMahon puts him directly in the main event picture and this opens up a wide array of possibilities for the Samoan Submission machine once WrestleMania is out of the way.