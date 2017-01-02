WWE Monday Night Raw Preview: January 2nd, 2017

The return of Goldberg, Last man standing match and more.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jan 2017, 15:09 IST

Goldberg is set to return

The first Monday Night Raw of 2017 is just hours away. To be frank, 2016 wasn’t the best year for the red brand. The three-hour format and half-baked storylines had been causing problems and the brand split did not help either. The crisp content that SmackDown delivered, proved to be more attractive for fans despite Raw having a stacked roster.

The most recent setback for Raw came this past week when SmackDown Live got the better television ratings. Raw needs to bounce back from this and they do have some good resources that could be put to use this Monday Night. In this preview, we take a look at some of the segments that WWE could pull off.

#5 Goldberg returns but about Brock?

The first Raw of 2017 will be boosted by the return of Goldberg. The last time we saw him on television, he announced his intentions to go after the gold and began by entering himself in the Royal Rumble match. Later, it was announced that Brock Lesnar will also be part of the match too.

Goldberg will probably come out this week to address the inclusion of Lesnar and after what happened when these two met; it wouldn’t be a surprise if Lesnar makes a surprise return to jump on Goldberg. Another possibility is Goldberg taking a completely different path that could make headlines.

A lot of questions need to be answered when Goldberg shows up and hopefully, WWE will leave no loopholes this week around.