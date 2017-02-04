WWE News: Complete match card for the MSG Live event in March

Tamina Snuka returns to SmackDown, Lesnar vs. Owens, Cena vs. Wyatt and more.

Lesnar and Cena are both featured on the card

What’s the story?

WWE returns to the iconic Madison Square Garden on 12th March with a stacked live event. As announced earlier, Brock Lesnar will take on WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens with the top title of RAW on the line.

Here is the complete match card for the house show at MSG:

– John Cena (C) vs. Bray Wyatt (WWE Championship Match)

– Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

– Kevin Owens (C) vs. Brock Lesnar (WWE Universal Championship Match)

– Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin (WWE Intercontinental Championship match)

– Dolph Ziggler vs. Apollo Crews

– The American Alpha vs. The Usos (WWE Tag Team Championship Match)

– Alexa Bliss, Mickie James, Natalya and Carmella (with James Ellsworth) vs. Nikki Bella, Tamina, Becky Lynch and Naomi

– Rhyno, Kalisto & Heath Slater vs. Curt Hawkins and Breezango

In case you didn’t know....

The MSG show is set to be a SmackDown Live live event with the Owens-Lesnar match added in to increase the star power. The dream match between Owens and Lesnar is something the fans have wanted to see for a very long time, and we must say it’s a great move by the WWE.

John Cena vs. Bray Wyatt is another intriguing match on the card. Elimination Chamber is approaching in which John Cena would be defending his WWE title against Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Baron Corbin, AJ Styles and Bray Wyatt.

The MSG booking decision could be an indication of Bray Wyatt walking out of Elimination Chamber with his first major solo title, which is also supported by on-going speculation.

The heart of the matter

The MSG house shows are always stacked and this one’s no exception. Apart from the titles matches, one interesting inclusion is that of Tamina Snuka. Tamina has been out of action due to injury and it seems she would be making her return on SmackDown.

Additional reports from PWInsider say that she would be back as a face.

Other matches to watch out for are the triple threat match for the IC title and the Orton-Harper encounter. Both have the potential to be show-stealers.

What’s next?

Elimination Chamber is the upcoming SmackDown Live PPV, which could have adverse effects on the MSG card. Cena, American Alpha and Alexa Bliss could all lose their titles at the show and enter MSG looking to avenge the defeats.

Sportskeeda’s take

We must say the card looks fine, solely because Owens vs. Lesnar is on it. Not that the other matches aren’t good, but this one’s novel and unlike the rest. The MSG special should be aired live on the WWE Network as it will surely be a letdown if it doesn’t.

Cena vs Bray Wyatt, as mentioned above, is very interesting all because of the impending Chamber match. Is the 16th reign just a high-profile transitional one for John Cena? We hope it is as the Eater of Worlds deserves to win.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com