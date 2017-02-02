WWE Video: John Cena receives customised side plates for his new title

Watch John Cena receive custom side plates after winning the title at the Rumble.

John Cena recently tied Ric Flair for most title wins with 16

What’s the story?

A video has been posted on WWE.com showing John Cena receiving customised side plates for his WWE Championship after defeating AJ Styles for the title at the Royal Rumble. The video can be seen below:

In case you didn’t know...

It has been close to seventeen years since Ric Flair won his final World Championship on an episode of Monday Nitro. John Cena had defeated AJ Styles in the semi-main event of the Royal Rumble to tie Ric Flair as a 16 time World Champion.

John Cena won his first Heavyweight Championship by defeating JBL at Wrestlemania 21 on April 3rd, 2005, and won his sixteenth on January 29th, 2017.

The heart of the matter

John Cena recently returned to the company after a hiatus to film season 2 of American Grit. He returned to the company on December 27th. It was announced on that episode that he was set to face AJ Styles at the Royal Rumble, in which he defeated the Phenomenal One to tie Ric Flair for his 16th World Championship.

What’s next?

John Cena is set to defend his World Title on February 12th, 2017 at Elimination Chamber against Dean Ambrose, The Miz, Bray Wyatt, AJ Styles and Baron Corbin.

Sportskeeda’s take

Rumours that are going around is that Bray Wyatt will take the Title and face Randy Orton at Wrestlemania. There really weren’t many reasons for Cena to win, only to add intrigue to the match, and to have AJ lose at a bigger venue instead of a smaller one like Elimination Chamber.

Ideally, John Cena will break Ric Flair’s record, so despite the fact that he won’t be with the company that long, perhaps as a part-time performer at best, it was best to get it out of the way for him to tie it, even after a short period, and then ultimately break the record either at Wrestlemania or at another event.

