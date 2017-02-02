WWE Rumors: How the Miz will ensure that John Cena will not win at Elimination Chamber

A new feud to kickstart at Elimination Chamber?

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 02 Feb 2017, 15:30 IST

This WrestleMania might just be the greatest Mania in Cena’s life

What’s the story?

One match that is being rumoured for this year’s WrestleMania is the inter-gender tag match between John Cena & Nikki Bella vs. The Miz & Maryse. Wrestling Observer Newsletter reveals that the build-up for that match will start at the upcoming Elimination Chamber PPV at the main event.

The Miz and Maryse will be reportedly cost Cena the WWE Championship at the Elimination Chamber match to kickstart this rivalry.

In case you didn’t know...

Last week on SmackDown, Shane McMahon announced that the WWE Championship will be defended in the Elimination Chamber PPV inside the monstrous structure. Following that, this week Shane and Daniel Bryan announced the participants for the match.

John Cena is set to defend his Championship in the Elimination Chamber in two weeks against five other superstars including The Miz.

The heart of the matter

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Cena will lose his title at the PPV because of Miz and Maryse to set up an inter-gender tag match at this year’s WrestleMania. The build-up to the match is said to start in the upcoming weeks and will likely involve take off from the current storyline between Natalya and Nikki Bella.

The reason behind Natalya pushing the “John will never marry you” statement quite vehemently is to lay the foundation for the upcoming inter-gender match at WrestleMania. The Observer notes that Nikki will eventually get involved in the storyline between The Miz and John Cena, once Maryse starts to interfere in their matches to even the odds.

This should lead to the rumoured inter-gender tag match at WrestleMania.

What’s next?

If the rumours are to be believed, John is set to lose his title at the upcoming PPV thanks to The Miz. The duo is then likely to ignite the feud for WrestleMania and fans can quite expect the relationship between John and Nikki to be the focal point of the feud. It is also rumoured that Nikki Bella might leave WWE after WrestleMania.

It is more than likely for Nikki to expect to go out with John in her last match in the company. Given the star status of the duo, WWE is also likely to give a green signal to that idea. Observer also states that there is a huge possibility of John proposing to Nikki Bella at the end of the match to give fans a WrestleMania moment.

Sportskeeda’s take

Regardless of the intention between the feud, both John and Nikki deserve such a moment after their tireless work for the company. The mic work between The Miz and John Cena alone would be worth the feud. If the speculation of John proposing to Nikki at the end of the match is true, then the fans are in for a major WrestleMania moment filled with emotion.

While several fans might grumble about John Cena not facing ‘Taker at Mania, this rumoured send-off to Nikki is well worth it. We just hope that the rumours are true on this account and John and Nikki have a great moment at the grandest stage of them all.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com