WWE News: Dolph Ziggler vs. Baron Corbin announced for this coming Tuesday's SmackDown LIVE

The Lone Wolf should get the better of Ziggler as he is being prepped for the main event scene.

Corbin should get the better of the Showoff

What’s the story?

WWE announced on Sunday that Dolph Ziggler would face Baron Corbin in a singles match on this Tuesday's SmackDown LIVE. The first SmackDown of 2017 will come live from Jacksonville, Florida from the Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena.

In case you didn’t know...

Ziggler faced Corbin last week in a Triple Threat match against AJ Styles in the main event of SmackDown for the WWE World Championship. However, they both succumbed to Styles after he hit Ziggler with a Phenomenal Forearm to steal the victory.

Ziggler's also faced Corbin before the WWE Draft, with both of them working pre-show matches on Extreme Rules and Payback.

The heart of the matter

The reason WWE is restarting this feud has to be because they need material to fill up the show. The lifespan of this feud will probably be till Royal Rumble.

Fans won't be surprised to see Corbin come out of this feud as the bigger man because any programme involving him beginning with this year, would be to prepare him for the main event spotlight. Where Dolph Ziggler goes after this angle? Nobody's got a clue.

What’s next?

As mentioned before, any programme from now on that will feature Corbin is to prepare him for his future main-event run. Dolph Ziggler will battle him every week and probably take the win a few times, but nobody expects Ziggler to win the blow-off match of this feud. Once Corbin finishes his programme with Ziggler, he’ll probably start working in the title picture.

Sportskeeda’s take

Not a lot of people are happy knowing the fact that Corbin might win the World Championship in 2017, or at least the end of 2017. His performance during the Triple Threat Match for the world title was actually pretty good, and if he works on his mic and ring skills consistently, we wouldn't mind a Corbin Championship run.

There have been several reports recently that Corbin is working backstage with Kane and Big Show, so he's in pretty good hands.

