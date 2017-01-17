WWE News: What happened to Roman Reigns after Raw went off-air

The crowd showcased their approval of Roman's effort by unanimously cheering him.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 17 Jan 2017, 13:33 IST

Roman Reigns ends the night on his back upon the announce table

What’s the story?

This week’s Raw was momentous. From the return of Brock Lesnar to a massive brawl to end the night, this week’s Raw delivered huge on the promise. This week’s Raw went off-air once Kevin Owens Powerbombed Roman Reigns through the table. But, the action just didn’t stop there.

WWE has released exclusive footage of Roman Reigns recovering after the Powerbomb through the table that he suffered at the hands of Kevin Owens.

In case you didn’t know...

This week on Raw, Roman Reigns teamed up with Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn to take on the team of Kevin Owens, Chris Jericho and Braun Strowman at the main event of the night. Braun Strowman picked up the win for his team by slamming Zayn to the mat after a hard fought battle between the six men.

Braun then picked up Sami Zayn and marched to the announce table with the intent of destroying him. Rollins and Reigns saved Sami. Soon Jericho and Owens joined the fight near the announce table and the brawl ended with Kevin Owens standing tall after Powerbombing Roman through the table.

The heart of the matter

Raw went off-air once Kevin Owens delivered the Powerbomb. The image of Roman Reigns lying broken on the demolished announcer’s table closed the show. But, the cameras didn’t stop rolling. WWE officially released an exclusive footage of Roman’s recovery from the attack.

As you can see from the video, Roman was in considerable pain after taking the Powerbomb and a couple of chair shots. Roman Reigns slowly sat up amidst concerned WWE officials and made it to his shaky feet with quite an effort.

As Roman left the arena, the crowd showed their unanimous approval of Roman’s effort to entertain them by cheering him on. Roman made his way backstage in pain to nurse his wounds. His shaky walk backstage showcased the toll the Powerbomb took on his body.

What’s next?

Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens for the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble. In order to prevent Y2J’s interference from the match, Mick Foley has ordered Chris Jericho to be put in a shark cage and hung above the ring during the match.

It will be interesting to see whether Kevin Owens can overcome The Big Dog on his own and retain his Championship.

Sportskeeda’s take

This week’s show further established Kevin Owens as the monster heel he is. It is good to see KO back in a role where he thrives. WWE has done the right thing by letting KO show his villainous side and let’s hope they continue to book this feud well.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com