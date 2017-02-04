5 best potential opponents for John Cena at WWE WrestleMania 33

Does John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse not interest you? Here are five other WrestleMania matches for John Cena instead.

Who will go one-on-one with John Cena at WrestleMania 33?

CM Punk confirmed himself not all that long ago that WWE is notorious for not having long-term plans for anyone with the exception of John Cena. However, it seems to be the exact opposite of that as WrestleMania 33 quickly approaches and his 'Mania dance partner is not yet apparent.

Granted, we are still two months away from the Show of Shows, but it is typically rumoured months out who Cena will be facing at WrestleMania, and more often than not, those rumours came to fruition. But as of now, there isn't any obvious opponent for him at the upcoming instalment.

Although John Cena is currently in possession of the WWE Championship, that doesn't necessarily mean he will be walking into WrestleMania 33 as champion. Assuming he drops the title at Elimination Chamber next Sunday (and he likely will), here are five potential opponents for him at the event.

#5 The Undertaker

The Undertaker and John Cena haven’t battled each other in over ten years.

I would have ranked The Undertaker higher on this list had he not teased feuding with Roman Reigns in time for WrestleMania 33 following their face-off at the Royal Rumble. Reportedly, John Cena vs. Undertaker had been pencilled in for 'Mania dating back to last year, but Vince McMahon changed his mind and went with Reigns as 'Taker's opponent instead.

That being said, it isn't too late to shift gears and go back to what was originally planned for WrestleMania between these two. And quite honestly, Cena vs. Undertaker is a much bigger attraction, not to mention fans have been clamouring to see it for years.

If Cena can somehow survive the Elimination Chamber and retain his WWE Championship, he and Undertaker can collide in a Title vs. Career match on the grand stage. It would be a fitting way to end Undertaker's illustrious tenure with the company, to say the least.