2 AEW rumors we hope are true & 1 we hope isn't: Tony Khan to sign Roman Reigns' cousin? Massive name no longer on WWE's radar, and more

Roman Reigns and his Bloodline stablemates have been dominating WWE for a while now, but it looks like a certain member of the Anoa'i family has teased the idea of signing with All Elite Wrestling.

We now have a potential update on whether Tony Khan is interested in signing him. Meanwhile, a soon-to-be free agent is no longer under WWE's radar.

#3 Hopefully True: AEW not in talks with Zilla Fatu

Last week, Anoa'i family member Zilla Fatu was spotted with Tony Khan and several AEW stars backstage during Dynamite: Winter is Coming. His surprising backstage appearance gave rise to speculation that he could be AEW-bound.

However, Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful hasn't heard of any potential talks between the two sides. As such, there are no plans to bring in Fatu (as of yet).

Zilla Fatu, son of late WWE legend Umaga, began training under Booker T's Reality of Wrestling school. The 23-year-old up-and-coming star has previously teased joining The Bloodline faction in the Stamford-based promotion.

Now that Roman Reigns is short of one member in The Bloodline, could it be the time for WWE to bring in Zilla Fatu and insert him into the ongoing storyline? Only time will tell.

#2 Hopefully True: Kazuchika Okada is not on WWE's radar

The news of NJPW icon Kazuchika Okada possibly becoming a free agent in 2024 has ignited a bidding war between AEW and WWE, at least in the eyes of some fans.

Both companies have expressed their interest in signing The Rainmaker. The latter has made multiple appearances under the banner of All Elite Wrestling, having previously competed on the October 25 episode of Dynamite, where he partnered with Orange Cassidy to face Bryan Danielson and Claudio Castagnoli.

However, according to Fight Fans, Okada is no longer on WWE's radar, which seemingly puts rumors of his possible arrival in the Stamford-based promotion to rest.

Interestingly, Gunther used Okada's finisher during his title defense against The Miz on Monday Night RAW this past week. Has AEW already lured him away from WWE? Fans will have to wait a little longer to find out which company will be The Rainmaker's potential next landing spot.

#1 Hopefully Not True: No plans to bring in Mercedes Mone to AEW

Mercedes Mone has been heavily linked with a move to All Elite Wrestling and has even made a cameo during the All In pay-per-view earlier this year.

However, her status has been up in the air ever since she sustained a broken ankle injury during her match against Willow Nightingale at NJPW STRONG Resurgence.

A new report on her status with AEW has come to the fore. According to Fightful, there were tentative plans in place for Mone around All In, but that is no longer the case. The two sides are said to be far apart on terms.

As of this writing, Mone is not currently signed with NJPW, meaning she's one of the hottest free agents today and is contractually free to work anywhere she desires.

