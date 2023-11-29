6-time WWE champion teases massive return amid rumors of AEW signing

After months on the sidelines, a multi-time champion in WWE and major name in the world of professional wrestling has teased a return. This is welcomed news for fans of the star, especially with rumors circulating about a potential move to AEW.

Mercedes Moné (fka Sasha Banks in WWE) suffered an unfortunate injury during a match with AEW star Willow Nightingale back in May. She has not competed since but has been linked with a move to Tony Khan's promotion all throughout.

According to reports, Moné's injury has been the major reason she has not yet struck up an official working relationship with AEW. But that could all change soon, as she recently uploaded a video of herself running the ropes of a wrestling ring to social media.

The CEO's exact return date is still undisclosed. But by the looks of things, she could be gracing wrestling fans with her presence before too long.

Mercedes Moné to return to WWE?

Mercedes Moné's controversial departure from WWE has left many believing that she will not be making her way back to the juggernaut promotion any time soon. However, she is still one of the biggest names in the industry, so one would imagine that her former employers would be keeping an eye out on possibly bringing her back in.

According to Ringside News, this does not appear to be the case thus far:

"Ringside News reached out to inquire about WWE bringing Sasha Banks back to the company. A tenured member of the creative team confirmed to us that there are no creative plans to bring her back at this time," the outlet reported.

While this might dampen the mood of fans who are eager to see Moné return to the promotion, there is no concrete way of confirming whether the move is entirely off the table.

If CM Punk can make his way back into the company after nearly a decade away, who is to say that Mercedes Moné's comeback is not just around the corner?

