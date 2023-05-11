"How much time does he really have left?" - Konnan reacts to rumors of WWE megastar possibly signing with AEW

WCW veterans Disco Inferno and Konnan recently reacted to the speculation surrounding Goldberg snubbing WWE to sign with AEW.

The Myth has been a free agent since parting ways with the Stamford-based promotion late last year. He last wrestled against Roman Reigns at Elimination Chamber in 2022, which many thought would be his swansong.

But Goldberg has since gone on record to confirm that he hadn't hung up his boots and is looking for his last hurrah. With Tony Khan paying close attention to his free agency, there's a strong chance that the 56-year-old might show up in AEW soon.

Speaking on the Keepin' It 100 podcast, Disco Inferno asserted that Goldberg could get a lucrative deal if he signs with AEW for limited dates:

"I mean, if they sign him[Goldberg], I'm sure he's gonna get a pretty penny, you know, for limited amount of dates," Inferno said.

However, Konnan isn't sure if Da Man still has one more run left in him:

"I mean, you know, Wherever he goes, he's gonna get paid. But I don't know, how much time does he really have left?" Konnan added. [0:23 to 0:47]

You can check out the full video down:

Eric Bischoff doesn't want to see WWE legend Goldberg in AEW

AEW will be holding All In at Wembley Stadium in London. The stadium can hold a capacity of 90,000 fans. Tony Khan would want some star power for the marquee event, and there's no bigger name than Goldberg currently available today.

However, Eric Bischoff recently stated that AEW shouldn't rely on WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg, who's not even a part of the promotion:

"I'm not so sure that I would want to bring in a Mercedes or even a Goldberg for a one-off like this. I wouldn't want the perception of having to rely on somebody who's not a part of my company to help sell that house.....Nothing against them, in the case of Bill Goldberg, I like Bill a lot. If he does end up there, he'll probably help quite a bit, same with Mercedes Mone," Bischoff said.

With WWE reluctant to bring back Goldberg, he is said to have held talks with wrestling promoter Rick Bassman for a retirement tour. The Myth's old WCW rival, Sting, could also appear, pending clearance from AEW.

(If you use quotes from this article, please give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling and credit the Keepin' It 100 podcast)

Poll : 0 votes