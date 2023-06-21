"I wouldn’t mind her in AEW" - Fans speculate about former WWE Diva's return after she shows off incredible body transformation

Former WWE diva AJ Lee has been a superstar whom every fan would love to see return to the ring. She is currently a retired wrestler, author, and color commentator for WOW - Women of Wrestling. Her last match was for WWE way back in 2015.

The three-time Divas Champion's return has always been highly awaited, but as they say, never say never. Her husband CM Punk is a prime example of not closing the door for a return as it took seven years for his return. Many have linked AJ Lee, as her husband is currently signed with to AEW and this would make more sense than a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

Recently, she posted an Instagram post on her current physique. To everyone's surprise, she was very much in wrestling shape, to the point that one would think she was preparing for an in-ring return.

Several fans have immediately brought up AEW, and how they would love to see AJ Lee back in the ring. Fans have also mentioned that a debut in AEW would mean that she would get to square off against Saraya (fka Paige), whom she has tussled with several times throughout her career. This would be a reignition of their past feud back when they were in WWE.

They/Them @AroAceHector @PuroresuFlow She's totally gonna have a wrestling comeback. Even if it's just one more match. @PuroresuFlow She's totally gonna have a wrestling comeback. Even if it's just one more match. https://t.co/xfVEeGrowQ

AEW Superfan @SuperfanAew @PuroresuFlow She’s got to be returning to the ring soon. She looks stronger than she did a decade ago, absolutely jacked! Maybe against Saraya at All In? @PuroresuFlow She’s got to be returning to the ring soon. She looks stronger than she did a decade ago, absolutely jacked! Maybe against Saraya at All In?

Change the World @StizzyyNYC @PuroresuFlow If Paige(Saraya) can come back from a neck injury, she can definitely come back too. I wouldn’t mind her in AEW @PuroresuFlow If Paige(Saraya) can come back from a neck injury, she can definitely come back too. I wouldn’t mind her in AEW

Other fans would express their disbelief at Lee's physique, saying that she looks more jacked in comparison to how she was back when she was in WWE. She was known to be a small but terrible superstar, and this picture just proves that she physically looks the part.

タイガー・ザ・ブルータル @tigerthebrutal @PuroresuFlow so much for tiny but mighty, she’s more jacked now than she ever was @PuroresuFlow so much for tiny but mighty, she’s more jacked now than she ever was

Former WWE Divas Champion shows off major body transformation

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee has recently shown off her body transformation. She is currently eight years into retirement, after a brief stint with the Stamford-based promotion earning herself three title reigns as the champion. She is now currently working on personal projects away from the ring but has been seen as a color commentator for WOW – Women of Wrestling.

In a recent Instagram post, former Divas Champion revealed that she had been "bulking." This came as a shock to many, as she looks to have a better physique now in retirement compared to when she was still active in the ring.

It seems that AJ Lee is physically ready for a return back in the ring, but only time will tell if this will become a reality. Fans shouldn't close the door to a return, as her husband CM Punk has made the improbable, probable in that area.

How do you think an AJ Lee AEW debut would go, and who would you want her to face? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

