"It’s happening," "Kevin Steen coming to AEW" - Fans convinced of Kevin Owens' potential WWE departure after huge tease

Wrestling fans have shared their views on Kevin Owens' possible WWE departure after a huge tease from a top AEW star. MJF shared a picture on social media, teasing KO leaving the Stamford-based promotion and joining All Elite Wrestling.

The Prizefighter recently revealed that he had around nine months remaining on his WWE contract. Owens first signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2014 and has achieved considerable success over the years. He main evented Night One of WrestleMania 39 alongside Sami Zayn to end the record-making Undisputed WWE Tag Team Title run of The Usos. He also competed in a Triple Threat match against Randy Orton and Logan Paul for the latter's United States Championship at 'Mania 40.

Following Owens' remarks about his contractual status, AEW star MJF took to Instagram to share a picture of the former Universal Champion's ROH theme song thumbnail.

Fans flocked to X/Twitter to share their reactions to The Salt of the Earth's post. Several users expressed their desire to see KO leave the Stamford-based promotion to compete in AEW.

One user even mentioned the prospects of a Mt. Rushmore re-union between Mr. Wrestling and AEW EVPs The Young Bucks.

Other users echoed similar views in their tweets:

Owens has clarified that he has no plans to leave WWE, citing his long tenure in the promotion as well as the relationships he has cultivated with talent and crew members as his motivation to stay. It remains to be seen whether KO will consider going Elite in the future.

WWE star Kevin Owens reflected on the passing of Jay Briscoe, Bray Wyatt, and Brodie Lee

The wrestling world was shocked by the tragic passing of Brodie Lee in 2020. Three years later, two more pioneering stars were lost, Jay Briscoe and Bray Wyatt.

Kevin Owens worked closely with all three men in the course of his career. During a recent interview, the 39-year-old star reflected on Lee, Wyatt, and Briscoe's passing and discussed his wish not to take things for granted in light of losing several close friends and colleagues.

"That's just life. If I've learned anything over the last few years, it's that nothing is guaranteed. I've learned that through some very unfortunate events, we've lost so many good people that was never expected. That's just one example of how I do not take anything for granted, how I look at things now."

Kevin Owens and Randy Orton lost to Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga of The Bloodline at Backlash 2024, courtesy of an assist from the debuting Tanga Loa.