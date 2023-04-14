"Only man that can dethrone Roman Reigns" - Fans erupt at the possibility of former WWE Champion returning after 9 years

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been on one of the most dominant runs in wrestling history. While there seems to be no end to that reign, a returning CM Punk could be a formidable challenger.
The Tribal Chief was widely expected to drop the titles at WrestleMania 39 to Cody Rhodes. A huge assist from Solo Sikoa allowed him to win and retain the belts. Having defeated almost every big name in the company at the moment, there is a clear lack of credible challengers.
A recent report has stated that if an AEW return is deemed impossible, CM Punk would be open to working elsewhere. Considering The Second City Saint's stature in the wrestling world, it is hard to imagine anyone other than WWE could afford to attract him.
This led to speculation among fans online that the Chicago native could make a return to the Stamford-based promotion.
A possible clash between CM Punk and Roman Reigns would be incredibly fascinating. Their last singles clash came on Old School RAW in 2014 when the Big Dog defeated the former AEW World Champion.
Former WWE writer compared MJF and Roman Reigns
In a recent episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. showered AEW World Champion MJF with a lot of praise.
He stated that the WWE megastar is not nearly as skilled or dedicated to professional wrestling as The Salt of the Earth.
“This dude [MJF] is the gold standard of professional wrestling. He is top of the food chain. Roman Reigns is what he is. He’s great, and he’s not even close to reaching what MJF already has. And MJF hasn’t been doing it half as long, at this level."
He continued:
"This dude — he could go out next week, sit in a stool, open Dr. Seuss books [the one that you’re not allowed to read anymore], and read it word for word, and show the pictures of the racist imagery that everyone got mad about, and they would cheer, and it would be the highest-rated segment of the week," Freddie said.
MJF and Roman Reigns are both exceptional professional wrestlers and the World Champions of their respective promotions. Comparisons will always exist, and they are both great in their own right.
