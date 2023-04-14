"Only man that can dethrone Roman Reigns" - Fans erupt at the possibility of former WWE Champion returning after 9 years

The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been on one of the most dominant runs in wrestling history. While there seems to be no end to that reign, a returning CM Punk could be a formidable challenger.

The Tribal Chief was widely expected to drop the titles at WrestleMania 39 to Cody Rhodes. A huge assist from Solo Sikoa allowed him to win and retain the belts. Having defeated almost every big name in the company at the moment, there is a clear lack of credible challengers.

A recent report has stated that if an AEW return is deemed impossible, CM Punk would be open to working elsewhere. Considering The Second City Saint's stature in the wrestling world, it is hard to imagine anyone other than WWE could afford to attract him.

This led to speculation among fans online that the Chicago native could make a return to the Stamford-based promotion.

PW Chronicle @_PWChronicle



Though it is not clear if it means within



- per CM Punk has been open to working elsewhere.Though it is not clear if it means within #AEW such as Ring of Honor, or the likes of WWE or NJPW.- per @FightfulSelect CM Punk has been open to working elsewhere.Though it is not clear if it means within #AEW such as Ring of Honor, or the likes of WWE or NJPW.- per @FightfulSelect https://t.co/mG4KQGkqkt

SethRollinsEra @RollinsEra2023 CM Punk has been open to working elsewhere.



Though it is not clear if it means within AEW such as Ring of Honor, or the likes of WWE or NJPW.



PUNK TO WWE IS STILL ALIVE!! CM Punk has been open to working elsewhere.Though it is not clear if it means within AEW such as Ring of Honor, or the likes of WWE or NJPW.PUNK TO WWE IS STILL ALIVE!! https://t.co/8dYVPyKcuD

Rishard Woody @woody_rishard @Inside_TheRopes WWE is not taking him back so people should forget about that one @Inside_TheRopes WWE is not taking him back so people should forget about that one

Joseph “The Demon “Albanese @DemonEvilMuscle @Inside_TheRopes See, that is the funny part. People close to him have said he wants to wrestle again. It is only the wrestlers in AEW who we all know to kiss Tony’s backside saying he wants to return to AEW. @Inside_TheRopes See, that is the funny part. People close to him have said he wants to wrestle again. It is only the wrestlers in AEW who we all know to kiss Tony’s backside saying he wants to return to AEW.

Michael Jeffery Jorbald Lost 3x in first round @JefferyLost @Inside_TheRopes Where? WWE dont want him, and if he goes back to WWE he would look like a fool after everything he said about them. Only company that can afford Punk is AEW. @Inside_TheRopes Where? WWE dont want him, and if he goes back to WWE he would look like a fool after everything he said about them. Only company that can afford Punk is AEW.

P£NGY @NotSoP3ng Inside The Ropes @Inside_TheRopes With rumors that CM Punk is eyeing a return to AEW, a new report states he's also "open to working elsewhere." itrwrestling.com/news/cm-punk-w… With rumors that CM Punk is eyeing a return to AEW, a new report states he's also "open to working elsewhere." itrwrestling.com/news/cm-punk-w… I wonder where else would take him outside or AEW deffo not WWE and with the UFC merger that’s deffo ain’t happening twitter.com/inside_therope… I wonder where else would take him outside or AEW deffo not WWE and with the UFC merger that’s deffo ain’t happening twitter.com/inside_therope…

THE Wrestling Alliance @THEw_alliance @_PWChronicle @FightfulSelect If CM Punk we’re to return to WWE, I think it would turn the professional wrestling world upside down. Given CM Punk’s previous experience in a company run by Vince McMahon, I’d imagine CM Punk doesn’t trust WWE at all. NJPW is more realistic, especially given the arrival of Mone @_PWChronicle @FightfulSelect If CM Punk we’re to return to WWE, I think it would turn the professional wrestling world upside down. Given CM Punk’s previous experience in a company run by Vince McMahon, I’d imagine CM Punk doesn’t trust WWE at all. NJPW is more realistic, especially given the arrival of Mone

A possible clash between CM Punk and Roman Reigns would be incredibly fascinating. Their last singles clash came on Old School RAW in 2014 when the Big Dog defeated the former AEW World Champion.

Former WWE writer compared MJF and Roman Reigns

In a recent episode of his Wrestling With Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. showered AEW World Champion MJF with a lot of praise.

He stated that the WWE megastar is not nearly as skilled or dedicated to professional wrestling as The Salt of the Earth.

“This dude [MJF] is the gold standard of professional wrestling. He is top of the food chain. Roman Reigns is what he is. He’s great, and he’s not even close to reaching what MJF already has. And MJF hasn’t been doing it half as long, at this level."

He continued:

"This dude — he could go out next week, sit in a stool, open Dr. Seuss books [the one that you’re not allowed to read anymore], and read it word for word, and show the pictures of the racist imagery that everyone got mad about, and they would cheer, and it would be the highest-rated segment of the week," Freddie said.

MJF and Roman Reigns are both exceptional professional wrestlers and the World Champions of their respective promotions. Comparisons will always exist, and they are both great in their own right.

Who do you think is better? Let us know in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why Goldberg's first run in WWE did not pan out well

Poll : 0 votes