Recently fired AEW name reportedly threatened to 'kill' his ex-girlfriend; details disclosed following arrest

Former AEW producer BJ Whitmer was fired by All Elite Wrestling on June 12 following allegations of domestic violence, and there has been an update on the details of the incident.

Whitmer was arrested on June 4 with charges of strangulation in the first degree and burglary in the second degree, and was released after his $25,000 cash bail was posted on June 12. He was let go from All Elite Wrestling shortly after.

The victim, BJ Whitmer's ex-girlfriend, was interviewed by FOX19 after he was fired by AEW, and she had this to say (readers' discretion is advised):

“I came into my house and he was standing at the top of my steps waiting for me. To him attacking me and strangling me through two different rooms of my home and holding me down. And he squeezed tighter and said, ‘I’m going to f**king kill you. Do you hear me? I’m going to kill you’. And once we got to the point of where we stopped moving and he continued choking me, I absolutely knew. Instead of coughing, I lied and said I already called the cops. And the second I said that, he let go.” (H/T WrestleTalk)

BJ Whitmer reportedly had heat in AEW before he was fired

During his four-year stint with All Elite Wrestling, BJ Whitmer acted as a coach and producer, as well as appearing on screen as a judge for the "Pure Rules" matches on Ring of Honor television.

However, before he was fired, it was reported by Fightful Select that Whitmer had heat backstage in All Elite Wrestling over a match that he produced. However, the report didn't disclose which bout landed Whitmer in hot water.

B Mack @MILANO_MOBBBB Fightful Select:



- Ahead of his arrest, we're told that BJ Whitmer had some heat with how he'd produced a recent match.



- Christopher Daniels produced the main event segment for AEW Dynamite that featured Eddie Kingston and Will Ospreay's returns. Fightful Select: - Ahead of his arrest, we're told that BJ Whitmer had some heat with how he'd produced a recent match.- Christopher Daniels produced the main event segment for AEW Dynamite that featured Eddie Kingston and Will Ospreay's returns.

Following his firing, AEW brought Whitmer's former ROH tag team partner Jimmy Jacobs on board as a producer. Jacobs is also known for his work on the WWE creative team in the 2010s.

Sportskeeda Wrestling will have more on this story as it develops.

Recommended Video Cm Punk's AEW Controversy Explained

Poll : 0 votes