Sami Zayn says he is not on 4-time WWE Champion's level ahead of Royal Rumble 2023

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently spoke about his comparison to a former World Champion.

The Honorary Uce has emerged as a fan-favorite star over the last few months. His storyline with The Bloodline has fans intrigued to the point where many expect him to square off with Roman Reigns at some point. However, given the endless number of possibilities for the Royal Rumble, some are concerned about him being pushed away from prominence on TV.

Speaking in an interview with BT Sport, Sami Zayn stated his belief that fans would not revolt if something unexpected happened at Royal Rumble to overshadow his storyline. He further compared the current audience to the fans during Bryan Danielson's peak in 2014, noting that the present audience has more faith in the creative department.

"I don't think the fans are kind of where they were 5 or 6 years ago where they kind of would revolt, and were like, 'No! Daniel Bryan's the guy! You are trying to give us Batista! We will force you!' I don't feel that level... of borderline contempt from the audience towards the creative direction." (8:12- 8:30)

Disco Inferno believes Sami Zayn facing Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania would not draw viewers

While Sami Zayn is clearly a popular star to potentially take on Roman Reigns, Disco Inferno has spoken out against the potential booking.

In an episode of Keepin' it 100, the wrestling veteran explained why the Honorary Uce was not a big enough name to draw in a casual fanbase. He also acknowledged that only hardcore fans would be hyped to see Sami square off against The Tribal Chief.

"I will say this, the fans in the bubble, they can probably build to Sami vs. Roman but you need Roman against a bigger profile to sell because you're selling WrestleMania also to the people that haven't been watching the show regularly. Like WrestleMania comes around, the casual viewers go, 'Hey, let's go watch WrestleMania'. You know, like older fans. You need a more popular person to sell that show," said Disco Inferno.

With WWE Royal Rumble fast approaching, it remains to be seen what surprises the future holds for Sami Zayn.

