"That's a big no-no" - Cody Rhodes says AEW stars should not talk about him or Brandi Rhodes

Despite Cody Rhodes finishing his story at WrestleMania XL and becoming the de facto face of WWE, his history with AEW still follows him. The American Nightmare recently spoke about the Jacksonville-based promotion and addressed some shots taken at him and Triple H.

AEW Women's World Champion Toni Storm defeated Thunder Rosa to retain her title at the Dynasty pay-per-view on April 21. At the media scrum after the show, she took a veiled shot at Cody Rhodes, telling Tony Khan that no matter how many stories she finished, she would never call him out to the ring to celebrate with her.

This was a reference to Cody winning the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania and celebrating with Triple H in the ring afterward. It's just one of many call-outs AEW stars have made toward The American Nightmare over the past couple of years.

Speaking on the most recent edition of the Cheap Heat podcast, Cody Rhodes explained the importance of All Elite Wrestling's existence in regard to talent salaries and the balance of the wrestling industry itself:

"It's very important that they [AEW] hang in there because if that was to go away, I don't think anybody in the locker room has any clue the financial repercussions that would have on the wrestling business, the trickle-down effect it would then have on independent wrestling." [From 0:12 to 0:32]

While Rhodes has always defended AEW from its detractors, he claimed that it's not easy sometimes, as some within the company have taken shots at him and his wife, Brandi Rhodes:

"I would never root against them in any case," said Rhodes. "That's not always easy because there's random things said about you at press conferences, and that's a big no-no. You should never say me or my wife's name, Tony [Khan] should have told you that." [From 01:04 to 01:20]

Cody Rhodes says he could never root against AEW

All Elite Wrestling's status as a disruptor in the wrestling industry, alongside Tony Khan's propensity for stirring up controversy, has made it difficult for some fans and talent to support the young company. However, Cody Rhodes has claimed that he can never root against the Jacksonville-based promotion.

In the same interview on the Cheap Heat podcast, Cody Rhodes likened AEW's frequent controversies to a rowdy child being charged with a DUI. Even so, he claimed that he and The Young Bucks are as close as ever, and the company will always be in his heart:

"Me, Matt, and Nick are as close as ever," said Rhodes. "So glad I had them in my career and my life. If we are being honest, AEW does not happen without me. It doesn't. With that in mind, I could never root against them. It's like having a kid and they go off to college and they get a DUI or they get in trouble. I'll always have that in my heart for them."

When The American Nightmare departed All Elite Wrestling in 2022, rumors spread that he had fallen out with Matthew and Nicholas Jackson. However, Cody has always maintained that the three of them share a strong bond.