The Young Bucks confirm they are "running the show" in AEW; comment on Tony Khan

It's been almost one month since The Young Bucks and Jack Perry attacked Tony Khan and seized control of AEW. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson have now confirmed that they're running the show.

The Young Bucks took a short hiatus at the end of last year before returning to attack Sting and Darby Allin. The EVPs had become fed up with AEW's direction and sought to remold the company to match their original vision. To do this, they kicked 'Hangman' Adam Page and Kenny Omega out of The Elite, added Kazuchika Okada to their ranks, and shockingly attacked AEW President Tony Khan on the April 24 episode of Dynamite.

Since then, The Bucks have run wild in All Elite Wrestling. They've taken over Khan's promotional duties and have been running the company backstage as the All Elite chief recovers from his injuries.

Speaking with Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated, Matthew and Nicholas provided the reasoning behind their actions:

"We already take the heat and the blame for anything that ever goes wrong," said Nick Jackson. "So we might as well be the ones running the show."

The brothers also commented on Tony Khan's appearance at the NFL Draft, where he was seen wearing a neck brace:

"I’m surprised he had the b*lls to show up on TV after we humiliated him like that," said Nick Jackson. "But I give him credit for it."

Expand Tweet

The Young Bucks send a warning to Bryan Danielson ahead of AEW Double or Nothing

AEW will present its fifth annual Double or Nothing pay-per-view this Sunday in Las Vegas. The Young Bucks are scheduled to team up with Kazuchika Okada and Jack Perry in an Anarchy in the Arena match against FTR, Darby Allin, and Bryan Danielson.

The villainous EVPs feigned concern over Danielson's current health issues before issuing a reminder of the lengths they're willing to go to see their dream come to fruition:

"I’d suggest they roll back tape from last year’s Anarchy in the Arena Match and see what lengths we’re willing to go," said Matt Jackson. "I still get pain in my right heel to this day when I step a certain way on it from getting slammed barefoot into a pile of thumbtacks last year. We’re willing to go completely violent and crazy, to keep AEW on track to changing the world, and ridding the locker room of the remaining toxicity."

Kenny Omega recently returned to television and was shockingly attacked by The New Elite. With Tony Khan out of action, Omega is the only remaining founder with the executive power to rival The Young Bucks, and he's given Team AEW a chance to depose the maniacal Jackson brothers by booking the Anarchy in the Arena match.