Tony Khan makes a big announcement on top AEW star's immediate future

Tony Khan has made a huge announcement regarding the future of a top AEW star days after All In 2024. The talent in question is none other than Swerve Strickland.

The New Flavor had walked into Wembley Stadium this past Sunday to defend his AEW World Championship against Bryan Danielson in a Title vs. Career match. Unfortunately for him, The American Dragon emerged victorious in the bout, forcing Swerve to submit to win his first championship in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The upcoming episode of Dynamite - set to emanate from the State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois - will present the fallout from All In 2024, which witnessed a number of titles change hands and numerous other storylines develop. Ahead of this week's edition of the Wednesday-night show, All Elite President Tony Khan took to X/Twitter to reveal that Swerve Strickland will be featured on Dynamite. Fans will seemingly "hear from" the former world champion on the heels of his title loss at All In.

"TOMORROW Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite Champaign, IL 8pm ET/7pm CT on TBS. We'll hear from @swerveconfident for the first time since AEW All In after a classic [All Elite Wrestling] World Title fight in the main event @wembleystadium, we'll hear from Swerve Strickland on @TBSNetwork, TOMORROW!" tweeted Khan.

Swerve Strickland reacted to reports of signing a major deal with AEW

Swerve Strickland has emerged as one of most popular names in All Elite Wrestling over the past year. The Washington native has reportedly solidified his commitment to the promotion by signing a brand new deal.

According to Fightful Select, All Elite Wrestling and Strickland have agreed on a new multi-year contract that will retain the latter's services until at least 2028. The contract, it has been claimed, is one of the biggest in the promotion's history. As fans rejoiced All Elite Wrestling seemingly signing Strickland to a new lucrative agreement, the latter took to X/Twitter to react to the report with a wink-face emoji.

With rumors suggesting that he may be set to resume his feud with Hangman Page for a bout at All Out 2024, it remains to be seen what the future holds for Swerve Strickland in All Elite Wrestling.

