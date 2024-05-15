"Tried very hard to catch my poor MFer," says WWE legend after rare footage of Brock Lesnar surfaces online

Brock Lesnar has been away from WWE TV since SummerSlam 2023. However, he is still very popular among fans. A wrestling legend recently commented on a throwback video on Twitter featuring The Beast Incarnate.

The WWE legend in question is Matt Hardy. A Twitter user recently posted a rare video from an episode of SmackDown, where a young Lesnar can be seen brutally assaulting Shannon Moore. Hardy was present at ringside for the sequence.

In response to the post, The Broken One disclosed he tried hard to catch Moore when Lesnar suplexed him over the top rope but failed.

"Tried very hard to catch my poor MFer," Matt Hardy tweeted.

You can view the uncensored post here.

Matt Hardy has had multiple stints with World Wrestling Entertainment and is widely considered among the finest tag team wrestlers in the company's history. He recently departed AEW and returned to TNA Wrestling. Meanwhile, Lesnar's future with the global juggernaut is uncertain after his name was allegedly brought up in Janel Grant's lawsuit against Vince McMahon.

WWE referenced Brock Lesnar at Backlash France

Brock Lesnar has been integral to WWE's success over the years. However, after details of the abovementioned lawsuit surfaced online, the company seemingly started to distance itself from The Beast Incarnate.

Amid widespread speculation about his future in pro wrestling, Triple H clarified during the post-WrestleMania XL press conference that Lesnar was still signed to World Wrestling Entertainment. Moreover, he is listed as a free agent on the company's official roster page.

At Backlash France, Michael Cole referenced The Beast Incarnate when Cody Rhodes defended the Undisputed WWE Title against AJ Styles and put him in a Kimura Lock. For those unaware, the submission move was used by Lesnar in many of his high-profile matches. While on commentary, Cole subtly reflected on Rhodes' hard-hitting battles with the former UFC champion in 2023.

The American Nightmare successfully defended his gold against Styles in Lyon, France. Will Lesnar return to target Rhodes' championship in the coming months? Only time will tell.