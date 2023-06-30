[WATCH] Female AEW fan spotted shedding tears of joy during CM Punk's entrance

CM Punk's return to pro wrestling continues to leave a lasting impact on fans, as a female fan was moved to tears during his appearance on AEW Collision.

Although this week's Collision was not broadcast live, news quickly spread, revealing that CM Punk would be a part of the show which would be tapped. The Second City Saint made his presence felt during the match between Samoa Joe and Roderick Strong, who were competing in the prestigious Owen Hart Foundation Tournament. Positioned at ringside, the former AEW World Champion was doing commentary.

However, it was a heartfelt moment captured by a fan's tweet that showcased the emotional connection fans have with Punk. The tweet revealed that a female fan was moved to tears upon witnessing CM Punk's entrance.

Punk's presence brings a level of excitement and nostalgia that resonates with fans of all ages. His comeback has injected renewed energy into All Elite Wrestling.

As the Owen Hart Foundation Tournament continues, fans anticipate whether CM Punk will win the Tournament or not.

AEW star Bryan Danielson on having dream match with CM Punk

Bryan Danielson has his sights set on some dream matchups when he returns despite being sidelined with a fractured forearm.

In a post-show media scrum of AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door II, Danielson expressed his desire to face CM Punk, Samoa Joe, and Kenny Omega down the road.

“Obviously, Zack Sabre Jr. is somebody who I’d love to wrestle. I’d love to wrestle Will Ospreay, he’s fantastic, but you know, there’s also a ton of AEW people that I’d love to wrestle. You know, we still haven’t done [the second match between myself] and Kenny Omega. Me and Punk, we had a couple of matches in WWE, but we never had like a big match, right? Me and Samoa Joe never had a big match. There’s the younger guys, I haven’t stepped foot in the ring with Darby. How great is Darby?"

Bryan Danielson also mentioned CM Punk, Samoa Joe, and even PAC as potential cool opponents Byran Danielson said it would be cool to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr at AEW All Out in London in 2 months and he said the same thing for Will Ospreay!Bryan Danielson also mentioned CM Punk, Samoa Joe, and even PAC as potential cool opponents #ForbiddenDoor Byran Danielson said it would be cool to wrestle Zack Sabre Jr at AEW All Out in London in 2 months and he said the same thing for Will Ospreay! Bryan Danielson also mentioned CM Punk, Samoa Joe, and even PAC as potential cool opponents #ForbiddenDoor https://t.co/0wdep7RjNC

At the Forbidden Door II event, Danielson went head-to-head with Kazuchika Okada, delivering an intense and captivating match that had fans on the edge of their seats. Ultimately, Danielson emerged victorious, making Okada tap out.

