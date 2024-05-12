"Why would I wanna go there?" - Wrestling veteran slams Tony Khan over Harvey Weinstein quote

AEW President Tony Khan has made plenty of enemies throughout his first five years in the wrestling business due to his controversial comments and social media trolling. The latest to criticize him is the legendary Konnan, who took exception to Khan's comparison of WWE and Harvey Weinstein.

Tony Khan made the most of NFL Draft week, appearing in multiple interviews for mainstream media. However, the All Elite chief courted controversy once again when he said that WWE was the Harvey Weinstein of pro wrestling.

Khan has faced tons of backlash over the comment. On the most recent episode of Keepin' it 100, wrestling veteran Konnan lashed out at Tony, claiming that the comparison wasn't valid, as it was Vince McMahon, not the entire company, who had been accused of sexual misconduct:

"You can't call a company Harvey Weinstein when it was one guy. Maybe two, if that f***ing [John Laurinaitis] was involved," he said.

Konnan further speculated that wrestlers may be turned off from signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion due to Tony Khan's behavior:

"The thing is, wrestlers are very astute. They're looking to see the landscape who is where, where they can better fit. And some people, they've gotta be looking at AEW and go, 'Look at all the stars they have there. Why would I wanna go there?' I'd rather stay here.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

WWE Hall of Famer calls Tony Khan "clueless" after Harvey Weinstein comment

Konnan isn't the only legend to criticize Tony Khan due to his comments during the NFL Draft. WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently gave his take on the All Elite president once against stirring up controversy.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine podcast, Long called Tony "clueless" and suggested that AEW's creative team might have been too scared to advise him against making the comments:

"I told you all this guy is clueless, man. I am telling you right now. I don't know where you sit down with somebody and help do that promo together or not, but I am sure if some of the writers might have been scared to tell him, but if he went over that with somebody before he went out there, I am sure somebody would have told him, no we can't say that."

Tony Khan has taken a bat to the proverbial hornet's nest many times in the past, and he'll likely produce more controversial comments in the future. For now, however, the AEW president is laying low as The Elite continues their hostile takeover of the Jacksonville-based promotion.

