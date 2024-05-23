Wrestling world convinced Adam Copeland fka Edge has teased AEW return of WWE Attitude Era legend

Earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite, Adam Copeland (fka Edge) played some incredible mind games on his rival and teased bringing back an old persona of his. Some fans interpreted his actions as teasing the return of a WWE Attitude Era legend. This would be Gangrel.

After Malakai Black's match against Kyle O'Reilly, The Rated-R Superstar rained a bloodbath on him and had a few words for him ahead of their Barbed Wire Steel Cage match at Double or Nothing.

Fans thought this looked all too familiar, reminiscent of The Brood in the late 90s in WWE. It seemed as if the darker side of Adam Copeland was returning following his recent run-ins with the House of Black.

Fans believed that Copeland could have been teasing the return of The Brood. Only one member, Gangrel, is not currently in AEW. The other member, Christian Cage, is currently affiliated with The Patriarchy. Several fans wanted the legend to appear in this storyline.

"Omg gangrel im begging you," a fan commented.

"We BETTER get Gangrel fangin’ & bangin’ at Double or Nothing. #AEWDynamite," another mentioned.

"ALL ELITE GANGREL PLEASE," one fan exclaimed.

Some fans believed that this could happen at Double or Nothing. The legend has made two appearances during the promotion, so some fans think he could be open to another appearance.

"Double or nothing," one suggested.

"He has appeared in AEW before so I hope he makes the time!" another hoped.

"My immediate thought was the bloodbath from back in the day," a fan shared.

What happened during Gangrel's previous AEW appearances?

In 2020, the legend briefly appeared during The Elite Deletion match between Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara, which took place on the Hardy Compound.

Gangrel came to haunt Hardy for their history as members of The New Brood. He tried assisting Guevara but was unsuccessful.

He appeared alongside the Young Bucks for their match in his second appearance. After winning, they turned on him, prompting the Hardy Boyz to come out for the save.

Gangrel also spoke about his latest appearance and how happy he was when the crowd popped for him.

He has yet to reunite with either Adam Copeland or Christian Cage in recent years, and there is a possibility that he will do so with a surprise appearance. Fans will have to stay tuned to AEW programming to see what goes down.