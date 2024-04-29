WWE legend ‘likes’ the idea of facing John Cena in a rematch after 17 years

A WWE legend suggested that he likes the idea of facing John Cena in a rematch after 17 long years. This match would no doubt blow the roof off the place if it ever takes place.

The legend in question is none other than Rob Van Dam. RVD faced off against John Cena at ECW One Night Stand for the WWE Championship and ended up beating The Leader of the Cenation. It was a very hostile match for Cena from the ECW faithful in attendance.

RVD has now taken to Twitter to like a post from a fan that posted a picture of him fighting Cena in a video game and asked if he was interested in a rematch. He gave his answer by liking the post which seemingly suggested that he is down for a match with the legend.

Rob Van Dam liked this post

Ryback tells John Cena to go bald

John Cena has a big problem and that seemingly has to do with his bald spot. Cena has been suffering with that problem for a few years now and has been doing everything he can to cover it up.

Now, former WWE star Ryback has given his take on how Cena can overcome that problem. It is a simple solution but it does require a leap of faith from him. He was speaking on his Ryback TV podcast when he suggested that his former rival go bald and grow out his beard.

"I think it might be time to go the Ryback route there, John. Grow that beard out and just shave the head," he said.

If Cena does indeed take the advice and decide to go bald and grow out his beard, it is going to be something that the fans have seen before. It surely will divide his fans but it will be a new lease of life for the former WWE Champion and it could even open up avenues for him to turn heel.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback