Backstage details about Tony Khan's major AEW Dynamite announcement - Reports

Tony Khan is set to make a major announcement on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. Whereas the details of previous announcements have made their way into the media's hands prior to their coverage on national TV, it seems as though this one is being kept close to the vest.

Fightful Select recently reported that as of Tuesday night, personnel within AEW that the outlet had reached out to stated that they had no idea what the announcement would be.

This is rather unusual considering that it means that potentially key individuals have been kept out of the loop on Khan's announcement just 24 hours before he reveals it to the world.

However, as the recent reports suggested, Tony Khan can change his creative plans at the last minute and not disclose backstage details to his staff in an effort to mitigate leaks.

It seems as though this method has proven to be fruitful this time around, and fans will simply have to tune into Dynamite to find out what Khan has to say.

Creative frustration over last-minute changes in AEW

As AEW keeps growing, more and more media houses take an interest in the behind-the-scenes goings-on of the Jacksonville-based promotion. This has resulted in Tony Khan making most of his decisions at the last minute, a method some stars in his roster aren't too happy with, reportedly.

Regarding this, Dave Meltzer said the following on Wrestling Observer Radio:

“So much of the stuff is if you follow AEW, a lot of the stuff is being decided at much later periods than previous. Guys are getting their information on what they're doing later and decisions are being made later. So that's just how it is. I mean, there's time on the day of the show when you don't even know." [H/T: WrestlingNews.co]

It remains to be seen just how effective this tactic will be in the long run and whether talent can eventually get on board with Khan's new chosen method of secrecy.

