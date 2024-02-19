Backstage updates on AEW stars being off TV - Reports

Several AEW stars have been away from TV and the storylines as of late. Now, new details are being revealed on the status of some All Elite talents.

AEW's official website currently lists 126 male competitors and 37 females. The current public roster has a count of 163 wrestlers, and that does not include any internal roster additions or counts. Needless to say, the company has a massive roster, and it's easy for talents to get lost in the shuffle.

Nick Comoroto has not wrestled for Tony Khan since working a Triple Threat with Lee Johnson and winner Action Andretti at the ROH TV tapings on October 28, 2023. A new report from Fightful Select notes that Comoroto was backstage for the January 13 Collision tapings in Norfolk, Virginia, but obviously not used.

Briefly known as Nick Ogarelli in WWE NXT, the 32-year-old is not injured but is not currently being utilized, according to the report. Comoroto's last AEW match was a loss to Miro on the July 22, 2023 edition of Collision.

Yuka Sakazaki is another name fans keep asking about as she was removed, then re-added, to the All Elite website roster this past week. There's no word yet on why the roster change was made for the 31-year-old, but she remains listed as an active competitor.

The Magical Girl was regularly seen backstage at AEW shows even when injured, according to the latest update. Furthermore, it was revealed that we could see Sakazaki return to TV in a different role, as there were some creative pitches made for her to work in a non-wrestling capacity.

The pitches were made in 2023, so it remains to be seen if the ideas are still being considered or what Sakazaki's status with the company really is.

AEW star makes bold claim about memorable match

The 2023 AEW All Out pay-per-view featured Miro vs. Powerhouse Hobbs in a battle of heavyweights. The match went just over 15 minutes and 30 seconds, and ended with The Redeemer getting the submission win.

All Out marked the first-ever match between these two former TNT Champions. The bout was praised by fans and wrestlers on social media and by fans in the arena as the action happened.

Speaking to Adrian Hernandez, Hobbs recently discussed the match with Miro and acknowledged how the crowd energy helped move the action along. The 33-year-old then claimed this was the best "big man match" in AEW history so far.

"It was awesome [match with Miro at AEW All Out]. The match went unbelievable, and to be told to keep going and going and having that energy from the fans and you know, the fans will make you. They tell you what they want and they wanted more of it and I believe that that was the best big man match in the history of this company so far," he said.

The Embodiment of Willpower is now serving as a member of The Don Callis Family. A wrestling legend recently compared Hobbs to two of the biggest names in WWE history, and his comments are very interesting.

