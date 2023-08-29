CM Punk's future questionable after AEW All In drama? Recent report sheds light

A new report has clarified the situation regarding CM Punk after the events of AEW All In.

Given the backstage issues plaguing the Jacksonville-based promotion for months, it is not exactly a surprise that the drama resurfaced at All In. According to a report from Fightful Select, there was a backstage altercation between Jack Perry and Punk.

Perry had also seemingly taken a dig at The Second City Saint during his match with Hook, which did not sit well with the latter. According to a recent report from Haus of Wrestling, Punk himself proposed the idea of leaving the stadium in an effort to prevent more drama. The report also states that it was fair to assume the veteran's future with AEW and pro wrestling in general may be questionable.

Tony Khan has also addressed the backstage altercation involving CM Punk at AEW All In

While there has been no official statement clarifying the situation, Tony Khan has addressed the issue.

Speaking at the media scrum following All In, the AEW President stated:

“I can’t comment on it at this time beyond what I am about to say. Yes, there was an incident backstage before we went live on tonight’s show. We are investigating it and until I learn more about what happened, I can’t really address it at this time. So I can’t comment, but I did want to be honest with you and tell you that is the case.”

The environment backstage is certainly tense despite the massive success of All In. As of now, it remains to be seen what is next for both the stars amidst the decidedly messy situation.

Do you think CM Punk is to blame for the drama backstage at All In? Or is Jack Perry more responsible? Let us know in the comment section below!

