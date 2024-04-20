Internal reaction in WWE about Jinder Mahal’s potential AEW signing - Reports

As per a recent report, some talents within WWE are joking about Jinder Mahal feuding with AEW President Tony Khan after his sudden release.

Fans were in for a shock earlier today when it was revealed that The Modern Maharaja was shown the door by the Stamford-based promotion. If that wasn't enough, his on-screen allies, Veer Mahaan and Sanga, as well as other names like Xia Li and Xyon Quinn, were also released from the company.

As expected, this led to an outpouring of love and support for the released talent. A report from PWInsider has now shed light on what the internal belief was in WWE about Jinder Mahal's next move. It was noted that a few within the company were joking about how Mahal could head over to AEW and feud with Tony Khan.

For those unaware, a few months ago, Jinder Mahal and Tony Khan got into an argument on Twitter when the AEW President questioned WWE's decision to have Mahal compete for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Dutch Mantell was dismissive of Jinder Mahal's WWE release

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell was asked to give his take on WWE releasing Mahal and other names. The wrestling veteran bluntly shared his opinion, saying he hadn't seen them do anything of note in recent months.

"Well, my first thing was, 'Who?' I hadn't seen them for so long. And who are the X-people? [...] I don't even know who he is," said Mantell.

The Modern Day Maharaja had received tons of praise from the WWE Universe for his segment with The Rock on the Day 1 edition of RAW. His back-and-forth promo with The Brahma Bull made for an entertaining angle.

The following week, he unsuccessfully challenged Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title, which remains his last WWE RAW match.

