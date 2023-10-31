Tony Khan to disrupt WWE’s potential Bloodline plans by signing two Samoan stars? Exploring the possibility

WWE's ongoing attempt to cement Roman Reigns' run as world champion as one of, if not the most significant title reign in history, could be bolstered by adding two free agents. That is if Tony Khan doesn't prevent this from happening.

Juicy Finau and Lance Anoa'i recently parted ways with Major League Wrestling, and fans have wasted little time fantasy booking the Samoan SWAT Team members into WWE's Bloodline saga.

Anoa'i, as his name suggests, is related to Roman Reigns and The Usos, making his incision into the storyline a natural fit. While Finau is not related to the famed wrestling family, his Samoan heritage and association with the Anoa'i family would make his inclusion believable and legitimate.

With WWE seemingly keeping the cogs turning on The Bloodline story until a presumed climax at the upcoming WrestleMania, bringing in Anoa'i and Finau would add an interesting element to a storyline that some feel has become stale. But they might have to contend with Tony Khan for the Samoans' signatures.

While there is no official word on where Anoa'i and Finau will end up, one must imagine that AEW is a viable prospect. Tony Khan keeps a close eye on the free agency market and could offer the team plenty of opportunities in either AEW or Ring of Honor should they decide to join.

More so, this would allow Anoa'i and Finau to step out on their own in front of an international audience. In contrast, they would presumably play second fiddle to Reigns and The Usos in WWE.

Nonetheless, only time will tell where these two talented stars will go next. Either way, fans can expect them to bring much excitement to whichever promotion they choose to join.

Another hurdle for the WWE locker room

The most intriguing aspect of bringing in Lance Anoa'i and Juicy Finau as members of the Bloodline is that they will pose another obstacle for roster members to overcome on their journey to dethroning Roman Reigns.

The Bloodline has successfully used their numbers advantage in the past to fend off challengers to Reigns' title, but those numbers have slowly dwindled. With Jey Uso leaving the group and Jimmy Uso skating on thin ice, The Tribal Chief looks more vulnerable than ever.

Adding an extra layer of adversity for challengers would make Reigns's eventual loss of the world championship feel even more special. Lance Anoa'i and Jucy Fatu fit the bill, now it's up to WWE to pull the trigger.

