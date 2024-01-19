Delicious in Dungeon episode 4 release date, where to watch, and more

Delicious in Dungeon episode 4 will be released on January 25, 2024, and will once again serve as a character introduction and will flesh out the character of Senshi. Episode 3 came out on January 18, 2024, and mainly delved into the main party's encounter with the living armor while also revealing Laious desire to consume literal armor.

The anime is currently listed for 24 episodes and is only available on Netflix. It is being animated by Studio Trigger, the animators of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. The manga that serves as the source material for this anime is already completed and has around 97 chapters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Delicious in Dungeon series.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 4 release date and timings

Delicious in Dungeon episode 4 will be released in Japan at 10:30 pm JST on Saturday, January 25, 2024. The manga this series is being adapted from has already ended its serialization with 97 chapters. The episode will be available on streaming platforms after about an hour.

The release timings for different time zones are:

Time zones Release date and time Pacific Daylight Time 5:30 am, Saturday, January 25 Eastern Daylight Time 8:30 am, Saturday, January 25 British Summer Time 1:30 pm, Saturday, January 25 Central European Summer Time 2:30 pm, Saturday, January 25 Indian Standard Time 7:00 pm, Saturday, January 25 Philippine Standard Time 9:30 am, Saturday, January 25 Australia Central Standard Time 11:00 am, Saturday, January 25

Delicious in Dungeon episode 4 streaming details

Delicious in Dungeon episode 4 will air on Tokyo MX in Japan. The series will be exclusively available for streaming on Netflix, which will simultaneously release the episodes in sub and dub versions.

The anime has been listed for a total of 24 episodes. Episode 3 adapted exactly two chapters of the manga, so season 1 will likely end at the midpoint of the manga. Otherwise, it is possible that the studio cuts out the non-essential or fluffy parts of the manga and actually adapts the entire manga in a single season.

The anime is being animated by Studio Trigger, a studio that was appreciated by a niche community in the anime fandom. But their recent involvement in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has pushed their popularity into mainstream media, and currently, Delicious in Dungeon is being looked upon by many studio fans.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 3 recap

Laios as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

In Delicious in Dungeon episode 3, the party led by Laios takes a shortcut down a long staircase and encounters Living Armor in a room on the third floor. Laios, recalling a traumatic encounter with Living Armor in the past, shares his story with the group, revealing the significance of his sword.

The Living Armor they face behaves unusually aggressively, prompting the party to devise a plan to bypass them and discover what they are protecting. Laios infiltrates a room, encounters a fancier Living Armor, and realizes they are living creatures.

Marcille as shown in the anime (Image via Studio Trigger)

Breaking his sword, he discovers an egg case attached to the armor, leading him to conclude that the Living Armor is a colony of organisms. Exploiting their weakness, he defeats one, revealing its true nature.

As the party battles other Living Armors, Laios dissects the defeated creatures and suggests cooking them, sparking objections from some members. Senshi, however, is eager to try, leading to a unique culinary experiment with various cooking methods.

Delicious in Dungeon episode 4: What to expect?

Delicious in Dungeon episode 4 is set for release on January 25, promising revelations about Senshi's background and his mysterious home hidden in the dungeon's depths.