Horikoshi reveals the cruel reason behind Bakugo's fake death in My Hero Academia (and it has to do with Shigaraki)

My Hero Academia's latest oneshot has truly brought forth quite a bit of interesting information. It is likely one of many to come and is being used by Kohei Horikoshi to keep the series alive even after its conclusion in August 2024. Ranging from Eri making her debut as a singer to an updated list of Hero Rankings and All For One's real name, the oneshot offered intriguing insights.

Among them, one piece of information related to Katsuki Bakugo's death during the Final War Arc. There looked to be a cruel reason as to why it happened, albeit it wasn't really his permanent demise. To put it briefly, Horikoshi had Bakugo die to showcase how powerful Tomura Shigaraki had become and didn't plan on it being permanent, just for a year.

My Hero Academia: Horikoshi spills beans on Bakugo's demise and links it to Shigaraki

Katsuki Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

As mentioned, Katsuki Bakugo's death was a well-thought out move by creator Kohei Horikoshi. This information comes courtesy of the recently released oneshot which featured other fascinating information about the series. As per what was revealed, Horikoshi had planned to revive Bakugo from the very beginning and not have him stay dead.

The reason he was "killed" was simply to showcase how powerful Shigaraki had grown. Following his reawakening in the Paranormal Liberation War Arc, the Villain had become leagues stronger thanks to Kyudai Garaki's twisted experiments. Equipped with a new body and a number of Quirks, he had truly been turned into a monster that grew uncontrollable the more he fought.

This very strength was on display during the final phase of My Hero Academia. Even with a detailed strategy, the Heroes struggled to contain Shigaraki. Despite their best efforts, Shigaraki was proving impossible to put down. Thus, one of the casualties suffered as a display of Shigaraki's immense power was Bakugo's death.

Katsuki Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

It is further revealed that Horikoshi consulted with his editor, Imamura, about taking such a step. The mangaka presented his plans of having Bakugo die and revived a year later, to which he received a green light. Thus, the blonde Hero suffered his demise in My Hero Academia chapter 362 and made an emphatic return in chapter 404 amidst fans' applause and tears a year later.

To make it seem more organic and real, Horikoshi went as far as to also consult actual emergency responses teams. He wanted to know the standard procedure followed when they encounted someone who had perished when their heart had exploded and if they could be revived. The answer - revival was possible if the heart was immediately stitched back.

Thus, that is exactly what happened in the series. Mirio Togata was able to save Bakugo and toss him to Best Jeanist. Then it was Edgeshot who worked to save the blonde's life - he stretched himself thread-like thin and entered Bakugo's body, stitching up his organs inside and out and repairing the damage done to his heart, but this was also taking a toll on his own life.

All in all, Edgeshot survived as well and his heroics was a major contributor in saving Bakugo.

Final Thoughts

Katsuki Bakugo (Image via Studio Bones)

To conclude, while Katsuki Bakugo's death in My Hero Academia was a well-orchestrated move, the deliberate choice to temporarily kill him off reveals a particularly cruel narrative decision. Horikoshi had this happen solely to underscore the overwhelming power of Tomura Shigaraki. Hence, Bakugo's life was reduced to a plot device for shock value.

Though, it cannot be denied that the mangak was meticulous in his planning and consultations, seeking insights from medical professionals and his editor. The move itself was impactful, given Bakugo's role in the series and his emotional connect with the fans. His "death" leveraged the audience’s attachment, creating a show of suffering for both all of Bakugo, his team and readers alike.

Nonetheless, his return to the battlefield was met with joy and relief. The blonde was crucial in influencing the final outcome of the series and even Edgeshot surviving was the cherry on top.

