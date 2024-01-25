“A girl that knows what she wants” - Olivia Dunne drops fresh 'pawdorable' snaps with furry bestie Roux

Olivia Dunne has taken the social media world by storm. Her gymnastics prowess is one thing, but people follow closely for every update she posts to any social media. That could be TikTok, where she's one of the most prominent creators, or it could be Instagram, Snapchat, X (Twitter) and more.

On Snapchat, fans often get a look behind the scenes. The edited clips and videos that go viral on other platforms aren't as intimate as the Snapchat posts can be. This is evident from a few recently shared snaps about her dog, Roux.

Olivia Dunne shared a ton of adorable snapchat posts with her beautiful dog

Dunne gave fans a sneak peak into her life with the dog, which adorably sat on her lap and was terrified to get on the elevator. In one hilarious image, the dog stared down some Chick-fil-A hashbrowns.

Dunne captioned it:

"A girl that knows what she wants."

The dog seemed to certainly want a bite (or all) of the hashbrowns that Dunne was eating, but it's unclear whether or not the dog ended up getting a little treat.

Olivia Dunne likes to show off Roux

Roux's recent appearance on Olivia Dunne's social media was definitely adorable. However, this was not the first time Dunne shared images of her dog on social media.

Olivia Dunne shared her dog Roux to social media

However, that was a little while ago and Roux has grown considerably since then. It doesn't take long for puppies to size up.

Fans of Dunne, who is dating Pittsburgh Pirates prospect Paul Skenes, can expect plenty of dog pictures in the future as they continue their life together and post cute pictures on social media.

