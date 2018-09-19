Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Brewers allow Cardinals to inch closer with loss to Reds

Omnisport
NEWS
News
15   //    19 Sep 2018, 11:22 IST
Paul DeJong
Paul DeJong

Neither the National League Central nor the wildcard race are settled in MLB.

Two teams from the Central, the Milwaukee Brewers and the St Louis Cardinals, hold the top spots in the race for the wildcard game. And Tuesday, the Cardinals closed in on the Brewers.

After winning seven straight series before this weekend, the Brewers have gone through a rough patch of late. They have lost three of their last four games, including a 3-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

The Cards have taken advantage, winning three in a row, including an 8-1 victory on Tuesday over the Atlanta Braves. That brings them within two games of Milwaukee for home-field advantage in the wildcard game.

Paul DeJong's two-run homer and RBI single in the eighth inning helped lead St Louis to the victory. DeJong has driven in 43 runs since the All-Star break.

In the meantime, the Chicago Cubs are playing well with four wins in their last five games coming into Tuesday. With a big lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road, they are poised to extend their division lead to 3.5 games over Milwaukee.

 

WONDERFUL WENDLE

Rays second baseman Joey Wendle can hit. The 28-year-old went four for five with a run scored and an RBI in Tampa Bay's 4-0 win over the Rangers. Wendle is batting .298 this season. He helped Blake Snell become the first pitcher in MLB to 20 wins on Tuesday. Snell tossed five shut-out innings to move to 20-5 this year with 200 strikeouts.

Stephen Strasburg matched a season-high 11 strikeouts while throwing six innings of two-run ball in Washington's 4-2 win over the Marlins.

 

EOVALDI START GOES TO WASTE

The Red Sox will have to wait at least one more night to clinch the division because Brandon Workman and Ryan Brasier combined to allow two base runners and a three-run homer to Neil Walker, which wasted six shut-out innings from Nathan Eovaldi. Boston fell 3-2 at Yankee Stadium. 

 

HOLLIDAY MAKES NICE PLAY

Matt Holliday is a veteran. Do not try to take second base on a fly ball to left field on him.

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 Baltimore Orioles
New York Yankees 3-2 Boston Red Sox
Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 New York Mets
Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 Kansas City Royals
Cleveland Indians 5-3 Chicago White Sox
Minnesota Twins 5-3 Detroit Tigers
Washington Nationals 4-2 Miami Marlins
St Louis Cardinals 8-1 Atlanta Braves
Cincinnati Reds 3-1 Milwaukee Brewers
Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 Texas Rangers
Houston Astros 7-0 Seattle Mariners
Chicago Cubs 9-1 Arizona Diamondbacks
Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Colorado Rockies
San Francisco Giants 5-4 San Diego Padres
Los Angeles Angels 9-7 Oakland Athletics

 

MARINERS AT ASTROS

The Mariners basically cannot lose a game the rest of this season. They will have to find a way to best Dallas Keuchel (11-10, 3.57 ERA) on Wednesday if they want to take a step toward the playoffs.

Omnisport
NEWS
Braves fall to Cardinals, still move closer to clinching...
RELATED STORY
Yelich propels Brewers with 2nd cycle in 3 weeks vs Reds
RELATED STORY
Cain powers Brewers past Reds in extra innings
RELATED STORY
Brewers still struggling to score, fall to Reds 3-1
RELATED STORY
Cardinals beat Brewers 5-2, pull closer in wild-card race
RELATED STORY
Brewers top Dodgers to snap seven-game losing streak
RELATED STORY
Brewers cut Cubs' advantage, Rockies keep lead in NL West
RELATED STORY
Molina's 2 homers boost Cardinals past Brewers
RELATED STORY
Chacin pitches 6 scoreless, Brewers beat Cardinals 2-1
RELATED STORY
Brewers gain ground on Cubs, Diamondbacks fall back in NL...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us