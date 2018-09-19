Brewers allow Cardinals to inch closer with loss to Reds

Omnisport FOLLOW NEWS News 15 // 19 Sep 2018, 11:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul DeJong

Neither the National League Central nor the wildcard race are settled in MLB.

Two teams from the Central, the Milwaukee Brewers and the St Louis Cardinals, hold the top spots in the race for the wildcard game. And Tuesday, the Cardinals closed in on the Brewers.

After winning seven straight series before this weekend, the Brewers have gone through a rough patch of late. They have lost three of their last four games, including a 3-1 loss to the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday.

The Cards have taken advantage, winning three in a row, including an 8-1 victory on Tuesday over the Atlanta Braves. That brings them within two games of Milwaukee for home-field advantage in the wildcard game.

Paul DeJong's two-run homer and RBI single in the eighth inning helped lead St Louis to the victory. DeJong has driven in 43 runs since the All-Star break.

Paul DeJong has now driven in 42 runs since the All-Star Break, the 4th most in the National League! #DeGone pic.twitter.com/A75UKhiaHe — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 19, 2018

In the meantime, the Chicago Cubs are playing well with four wins in their last five games coming into Tuesday. With a big lead over the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road, they are poised to extend their division lead to 3.5 games over Milwaukee.

WONDERFUL WENDLE

Rays second baseman Joey Wendle can hit. The 28-year-old went four for five with a run scored and an RBI in Tampa Bay's 4-0 win over the Rangers. Wendle is batting .298 this season. He helped Blake Snell become the first pitcher in MLB to 20 wins on Tuesday. Snell tossed five shut-out innings to move to 20-5 this year with 200 strikeouts.

Stephen Strasburg matched a season-high 11 strikeouts while throwing six innings of two-run ball in Washington's 4-2 win over the Marlins.

EOVALDI START GOES TO WASTE

The Red Sox will have to wait at least one more night to clinch the division because Brandon Workman and Ryan Brasier combined to allow two base runners and a three-run homer to Neil Walker, which wasted six shut-out innings from Nathan Eovaldi. Boston fell 3-2 at Yankee Stadium.

HOLLIDAY MAKES NICE PLAY

Matt Holliday is a veteran. Do not try to take second base on a fly ball to left field on him.

DO NOT RUN ON...



*double checks scorebook*



*furrows brow*



MATT HOLLIDAY! pic.twitter.com/bjpek6Apqp — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) September 19, 2018

TUESDAY'S RESULTS

Toronto Blue Jays 6-4 Baltimore Orioles

New York Yankees 3-2 Boston Red Sox

Philadelphia Phillies 5-2 New York Mets

Pittsburgh Pirates 2-1 Kansas City Royals

Cleveland Indians 5-3 Chicago White Sox

Minnesota Twins 5-3 Detroit Tigers

Washington Nationals 4-2 Miami Marlins

St Louis Cardinals 8-1 Atlanta Braves

Cincinnati Reds 3-1 Milwaukee Brewers

Tampa Bay Rays 4-0 Texas Rangers

Houston Astros 7-0 Seattle Mariners

Chicago Cubs 9-1 Arizona Diamondbacks

Los Angeles Dodgers 3-2 Colorado Rockies

San Francisco Giants 5-4 San Diego Padres

Los Angeles Angels 9-7 Oakland Athletics

MARINERS AT ASTROS

The Mariners basically cannot lose a game the rest of this season. They will have to find a way to best Dallas Keuchel (11-10, 3.57 ERA) on Wednesday if they want to take a step toward the playoffs.