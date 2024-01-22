Josh Hader Signing: 3 reasons why Astros made the most sense out of all teams for $95,000,000 closer

Free agent closer Josh Hader has reportedly agreed terms with the Houston Astros, which will come as a relief to the fanbase. Hader's contract is reported to be for five years and $95 million.

This move makes a lot of sense for both player and franchise, with the Astros in need of pitching help, especially after losing reliever Kendall Graveman for the 2024 season. Here are three reasons why Hader likely chose the Astros over the myriad of other teams courting his signature.

3 reasons why Astros made the most sense for Josh Hader

#1. The Astros have a shot at the World Series

While the Houston Astros may not have looked the part against the Texas Rangers in the 2023 playoffs, Houston is not far removed from their World Series-winning team of 2022.

Yes, there are some big teams set to compete and yes, losing Dusty Baker will present challenges, but the Astros are a good team in 2024 and could go all the way.

#2. Josh Hader will play a big role with the team in 2024

The Astros needed help in pitching as they were looking a little thin. No player wants to come into a team and see a diminished role and Hader will be important for the franchise in 2024. Combining that with expecting to make a postseason run and this deal would work for anyone.

#3. The contract offered by the Astros is perfect

While playing an important role in a team that could make a World Series push might be enough for a lot of players, being paid appropriately is the icing on the cake.

At 29 years old, Josh Hader wanted a lucrative deal and one that ran for a considerable period of time. With five years and $95 million on the table, this contract sets Hader up for the future.

Given that this is the biggest and longest contract handed to a free agent closer in Houston owner Jim Crane's tenure (since 2011), it shows Hader how highly the team thinks of him.

Not only is the team a potential contender, but Hader will play an important role in their success on a lucrative deal for a long time. This kind of security is important and when a well-run franchise like the Astros offers you a deal and a situation that works perfectly, you take it.

