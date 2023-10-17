Should the Philadelphia Phillies make it to the World Series, one MLB insider says the league has to get Taylor Swift out to the games. She is from Philadelphia and has professed her fandom for the Philadelphia Eagles, even referencing a team t-shirt in her song gold rush.

Evan Drellich, who covers baseball for the Athletic, believes that the league should spare no expense when it comes to getting her to the stadium. She once sang the national anthem for them, but she is much bigger now than she was then.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Drellich said via Sports Illustrated:

"If there are World Series games played in Philadelphia, Rob Manfred and FOX should have blank checks ready for Taylor Swift. Album release week, hometown, 15-year anniversary of her 2008 anthem performance… if they care about ratings—and they do!—they tell her to name her price."

The NFL is currently raking it in thanks to Swift, so Drellich believes the MLB should follow suit:

"With all the NFL crossover and the overall prominence for Swift at the moment, I think it is literally negligent if MLB does not at least inquire and ask the question. How could you not want to see if there’s any chance you could generate some of the same buzz for yourself?"

Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce, and she's been at games. All eyes have been on the television when they play, hoping to get a glimpse of the folklore artist.

MLB should capitalize on Taylor Swift mania

The MLB could do the same. Taylor Swift is currently on top of the world, and there's no better way to generate traffic, attendance, and publicity than by cashing in on that.

Could Taylor Swift come to the World Series?

The Phillies are currently leading the NLCS one game to zero against the Arizona Diamondbacks. If that holds, they'll be back in the World Series.

The Texas Rangers lead by two games over the Houston Astros, but that has no bearing. Either way, there will be games played in Philadelphia if they make it that far. According to Drellich, that demands the Grammy-winner's presence.

To top it all off, the re-release of her Grammy-winning album 1989 is coming out on October 27. That's perfect timing for the popstar to make an appearance.