“A whole new meaning to ghost runner” – Fans troll Sixto Sanchez after Marlins pitcher attempts pick-off with no one on base, surrenders run

Miami Marlins starting pitcher Sixto Sanchez is facing much ridicule from MLB fans after a bizzare attempt at a pickoff on an empty base during their game against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. After being shut out in the first two games of the series, the Marlins will be keen to avoid being swept but their starter's balk put the Braves on the board in the first inning. It was an embarassing moment that Sanchez will surely hope to forget soon, but baseball fans across the country have taken the opportunity to troll him on social media.

“A whole new meaning to ghost runner,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

"What did I just watch," added another.

"Is he drunk?" asked @CaseyJ_516 on X.

"Fiveto Sanchez would never," joked @AdmrlZackbar.

"That should get you sent to the minors," wrote @hopefulmetsfan.

"Most lopsided trade ever," wrote @kevdan44.

"Been watching baseball for almost 50 years and never seen this," wrote @CoachBRhoades.

"He did it to assert dominance," joked @playpal001.

"Even more proof Phillies won the Realmuto trade," added @adammcco27.

Sixto Sanchez signed with the Philadelphia Phillies as an international free agent in 2015 and spent four years with them playing in the minors. In February 2019, the Dominican pitcher was traded to the Miami Marlins along with two other players in return for JT Realmuto. He was called up to the majors the following year and finished the season with a 3-2 record. However, he has since been plagued by injuries and only returned to the majors this season.

During Wednesday's game, Sixto Sanchez had a moment to forget as a he attemped a pickoff at second base only to find it empty, giving up the first run of the game in the process. The Braves had runners on first and third, but the pitcher's failed attempt resulted in a balk and gave away a cheap run, provoking a lot of reactions from fans .

Sixto Sanchez pulled out in the third inning after disappointing return for the Marlins

After having missed the last three MLB seasons due to injury, Sixto Sanchez finally made his major league reutrn against the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday. However, his outing lasted only 2.2 innings, where he gave up five hits and three runs with three strikeouts. His balk in the first inning got things off to a rough start and didn't get too much better afterwards. As things stand, the Miami Marlins are about get swept for the third time in the month of April.

