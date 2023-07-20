If you're looking for an MLB player with a feel-good story, look no further than Anthony Rizzo. A teenage cancer survivor, Rizzo has ascended to become one of the league's premier sluggers.

Now a member of the New York Yankees, Rizzo has had a relatively long career in the league for a 33-year old. Although he is seen as one of the league's top sluggers, the first baseman is going through one of the worst slumps of his career.

In a recent appearance on the Talkin' Yanks podcast, New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was pressed by co-host Jake Storiale. Storiale wanted to know if a "hidden injury" may be to blame for Rizzo's slump. In his last 30 games, Anthony Rizzo has hit just .181 with seven RBIs, representing the longest stretch of his 12-year career without a long ball.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ Anthony Rizzo appeared to be in a lot of pain after getting tangled up with Fernando Tatis Jr. on this strike em out throw em out double play pic.twitter.com/dHpj8kh2e0

"Anthony Rizzo appeared to be in a lot of pain after getting tangled up with Fernando Tatis Jr. on this strike em out throw em out double play" - Talkin' Baseball

According to Storiale, Rizzo's play has fallen off a cliff since he injured his neck getting caught up at first base with San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. Although he left the game, Rizzo was not assigned to the IL and remained in the lineup. Although Rizzo's average plummeted from .326 to .164 since the injury, Boone insisted that Rizzo was healthy. The 50-year old skipper said, “He is absolutely healthy theres no question he will pull through from this."

Originally drafted by the Boston Red Sox, Rizzo made his debut with the San Diego Padres in 2011. A year later, he was traded to the Chicago Cubs, where he started to gain prominence.

"Anthony Rizzo is going through it right now" - Sportskeeda Baseball

Between 2014 and 2016, Anthony Rizzo hit .285/.386/.528 with 95 home runs and 288 RBIs. In 2016, he was part of the core group that delivered the first World Series to fans on Chicago's North Side since 1908.

Anthony Rizzo will recover from his slump in due course

Since Aaron Judge hit the IL on June 4, it has been a challenge for Yankees players to pick up the slack, In addition to Rizzo's slump, sluggers like DJ LeMathieu are swinging very cold bats. Now last place in the AL East, Rizzo's personal struggles are certainly being amplified by those of his team.

