A new era has dawned upon Philadelphia as Trea Turner joins the crew, and Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola is all for it!

Speaking to MLB Network on Monday, Nola expressed his excitement at the Phillies signing the two-time All-Star shortstop Trea Turner to an 11-year/$300 million free-agent contract.

Nola heaped praise on Turner, deeming him a game-changer with the bat and commending him for playing "the game the right way." He said:

"A guy who can pretty much change a game with his bat, especially his legs... He plays the game the right way."

MLB Network @MLBNetwork Aaron Nola is excited for the Trea Turner era in Philly Aaron Nola is excited for the Trea Turner era in Philly 🔔 https://t.co/SPYFGAdNrd

"Aaron Nola is excited for the Trea Turner era in Philly" - MLB Network, Twitter

Turner had a spectacular 2022 with the Dodgers, making it into the 2022 All-Star team and recording his 1,000th career hit during the season.

Turner finished the season with 21 home runs,100 RBI and 27 stolen bases. He also led the league in plate appearances and at-bats.

Turner's transfer, which was announced in December 2022, has sent Philly into raptures and will come in clutch as Bryce Harper is set to miss the first half of the season through injury.

Incidentally, the structure of Turner's contract seems similar to the 13-year/$330 million deal that Harper signed to join the Phillies ahead of the 2019 season.

While the announcement was a surprise, there is no doubt that Turner will make Philly a better team. But does that make the Philadelphia Phillies title contenders? While many will argue that Philly will need to make a few more moves before being in the title contender debate, this is absolutely a great start.

Turner will look to continue his rich vein of form in the league and possibly help Philly capture the elusive World Series they've been looking for.

Trea Turner is a World Series champion with the Washington Nationals

Philadelphia Phillies v Los Angeles Dodgers

Trea Turner made his debut in Major League Baseball in 2015 with the Washington Nationals, winning the World Series in 2019. Turner then moved to the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2021, signing a one-year, $21 million contract. After spending a year in LA, the 29-year-old shortstop chose the Philadelphia Phillies as the next destination in his prolific career.

"TREA TURNER IS A WORLD SERIES CHAMPION!" - #Pack9, Twitter

Turner is one of the fastest blokes in the league, having clocked 22.7 miles per hour (36.5 km/h) at least twice in 2016.

He was selected to the All-MLB First team in 2022 and All MLB-Second Team in 2021 and picked up the NL batting champion prize in 2021. He also won the Silver Slugger Award in 2022.

Poll : 0 votes