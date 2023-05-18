Boston Red Sox fan favorite Xander Bogaerts will suit up for Thursday's game between Boston and San Diego. On this occasion, however, he will be wearing a San Diego Padres uniform.

Red Sox fans might have difficulty adjusting to the sight of Bogaerts playing against them. The highly rated shortstop played in over 1,300 games for Boston (regular season and postseason) and has been one of the club's most consistent performers over the last decade.

Per a recent article in NESN, Bogaerts spoke about his time in Boston and his close connections to the organization's players and coaches:

"When I played there, I thought I’d be there forever"

The 30-year-old spent his entire MLB career in Massachusetts before opting for a change of scenery last offseason. He was signed by the San Diego Padres on a massive 11-year, $280 million contract in December of last year.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ The San Diego Padres give Xander Bogaerts a contract that will last through his age 41 season The San Diego Padres give Xander Bogaerts a contract that will last through his age 41 season https://t.co/RG2VRxUJWI

The move frustrated a large section of the Red Sox fanbase, who had already seen several big name stars move on over previous seasons.

"As you get older, as you grow up, life changes. Decisions are made that are out of your control," added Bogaerts.

Bogaerts is off to a strong start with the Padres. He is slashing .275/.374/.431 and has already recorded six home runs and 16 RBIs over 43 games.

Xander Bogaerts was a four-time All-Star with the Boston Red Sox and won two World Series with the organization

Xander Bogaerts hits a double in the opening day game of the 2023 MLB season at Petco Park

Overall, Bogaerts played in 1,264 regular season games for the Boston Red Sox. Over a 10-year stretch, he recorded 156 home runs, 683 RBIs 1410 hits and finished with a .292 batting average.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ “X MARKS THE SPOT!”



Xander Bogaerts first home run as a Padre! “X MARKS THE SPOT!”Xander Bogaerts first home run as a Padre! https://t.co/DFQm7swDF1

He has been selected to the All-Star Game on four different occasions (2016, 2019, 2021, 2022). He was a five-time winner of the Silver Slugger Award and was named a member of the All-MLB First Team in 2019.

Bogaerts was also part of the historic Red Sox teams that won two World Series championships, defeating the St. Louis Cardianals in 2013 and Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018.

Playing against so many of his former teammates and coaches will definitly be memorable for the Aruban star.

"It’s going to be fun for me to see them, not sad," said Bogaerts.

The Red Sox begin their three-game series versus the Padres on Thursday night at Petco Park.

