Atlanta Braves pitcher Spencer Strider got the Wednesday afternoon start against the Detroit Tigers. It should have been an easy day, as Detroit has the second-lowest team batting average in the league, but it wasn't.

Strider gave up four runs through the first two innings. He gave up a first-inning home run from Spencer Torkelson and then a two-run shot off the bat of Miguel Cabrera the next inning. Eric Hasse would then join the party with a solo bomb of his own.

David O'Brien @DOBrienATL #Braves ; Spencer Strider has recorded 4 outs and given up 4 runs and 3 homers. Detroit leads 4-0 in the bottom of the 2nd. #Braves; Spencer Strider has recorded 4 outs and given up 4 runs and 3 homers. Detroit leads 4-0 in the bottom of the 2nd.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

This is Strider's second consecutive start where he's been getting barreled. Last week, he only lasted four innings against the New York Mets, giving up eight runs on two home runs.

This is concerning, as he's looked nothing short of impressive over the last year. With a pitching staff that has a few starters on the IL, Atlanta needs Strider to be dominant.

"Another game with down velo" - one fan tweeted.

"Apparently no one is fooled by fastballs down the middle... he needs a new pitch" - another fan tweeted.

Michael Beaudoin @quack_attack22 @DOBrienATL Apparently no one is fooled by fastballs down the middle…he needs a new pitch @DOBrienATL Apparently no one is fooled by fastballs down the middle…he needs a new pitch

Nick @hawks4life89 @DOBrienATL If they had the depth, he'd be going to the IL after today. @DOBrienATL If they had the depth, he'd be going to the IL after today.

Altanta Barves ⎷ @BRAVES2013r1 @DOBrienATL Remember when Strider could throw 99-100 consistently and gave himself the 99 jersey number? Where’s that guy? @DOBrienATL Remember when Strider could throw 99-100 consistently and gave himself the 99 jersey number? Where’s that guy?

Atlanta Braves fans are starting to get concerned with Spencer Strider's velocity. It's been down his last few starts, and he needs his velocity as somebody with only two pitches in his repertoire.

Fantasy Guru @FantasyGuru91 @DOBrienATL Does someone want to tell him that throwing fastballs and sliders right down the middle of the plate is not a good idea? @DOBrienATL Does someone want to tell him that throwing fastballs and sliders right down the middle of the plate is not a good idea?

Robert Baker @baseballfan30 @DOBrienATL Not the same at 95. Where did the 4mph go? Has he offered an explanation @DOBrienATL Not the same at 95. Where did the 4mph go? Has he offered an explanation

Jordan H @JORDAN23H @DOBrienATL This is not good this is multiple games now @DOBrienATL This is not good this is multiple games now

Jacob Frederick @jacob4auburn @DOBrienATL Not nearly the same guy he was earlier this season. @DOBrienATL Not nearly the same guy he was earlier this season.

Luckily for Strider, he's surrounded by elite hitters who can score runs in bunches. Atlanta erased that four-run deficit by the fourth inning to take the lead.

Should the Atlanta Braves be worried about Spencer Strider?

Atlanta Braves v Texas Rangers

Spencer Strider's velocity is down from last season. While that's concerning, he still averages 97 mph on his fastball. Strider stated earlier in April that he's focusing on going deeper into games.

Coming into Wednesday, Strider leads all pitchers in strikeouts with 121 and strikeouts per nine with 14.78. Even with his velocity down this year, he's still striking out guys at an insane clip.

What should worry the Atlanta Braves is their pitching depth. Max Fried has been on the IL since early May with a forearm strain. No update has been given about Fried's return.

Another pitcher on the IL is Kyle Wright. He only made five starts before his shoulder flared up, which caused the team to shut him down completely. He still hasn't thrown off a mound yet, and his status is in the air.

Atlanta can't handle another starting pitcher going down. They desperately need some starting pitching depth as soon as possible.

Poll : 0 votes